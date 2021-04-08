FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five Telltale Signs You're Ready for an Electronic TMF System
Thursday, April 15, 2021 • 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EDT
https://cwinfo.centerwatch.com/cw-web21415-five-telltale-signs-youre-ready-for-an-electronic-tmf-system
Have there been changes to the Trial Master File (TMF) or an increase in the team's studies? Is the team struggling to track TMF information in spreadsheets and folders? Is the team being impacted by increasing and shifting regulations? Has remote monitoring altered the way trials are run?
While an electronic TMF (eTMF) system isn't for every study, understanding whether it fits with yours can help ensure the trial runs effectively and efficiently.
This free webinar on April 15 can help one determine whether an eTMF system is the right choice for one's team. Through expert advice and tips, gain insights into how to best manage one's trial information, considering the team's readiness, budget and goals.
Attendees will learn:
- The five signs of eTMF readiness
- eTMF features and functions
- Predictors of eTMF success
- The time and money savings from an eTMF
- Building support for an eTMF initiative
An eTMF can make the complex tasks around clinical studies more straightforward and streamlined. Through standard templates, quicker start-up practices, consistent processes and clear trial documentation, one will be able to move the trial forward with fewer hiccups and greater success.
Webinar Details:
Five Telltale Signs You're Ready for an Electronic TMF System
About CenterWatch:
