FALLS CHURCH, Va., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PI Trainer:
An Interactive Companion to The PI's Guide to Conducting Clinical Research
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/category/2764-elearning/product/542
Whether one is a veteran principal investigator (PI) or an aspiring one, The PI Trainer covers all aspects of the job, enabling readers to sharpen their skills, keep up with clinical trial conduct changes and take one's career to new heights.
As a PI, one is responsible for all aspects of a study and must gain proficiency in each of them to do the job well. The PI Trainer — a new visual, interactive online course — empowers one to do just that and earn 3.0 continuing education units at the same time.
This companion to The PI's Guide to Conducting Clinical Research enables readers to conduct better, safer and more efficient clinical trials by providing self-paced training. It reinforces knowledge and ensures material mastery with a post-course assessment, so one can:
- Implement the principles of good clinical practice (GCP)
- Understand and excel at PI responsibilities
- Comply with the regulations applicable to clinical trials
- Appropriately protect human research subjects
- Understand trial phases
- Comprehend various types of trial designs
- Adhere to IRB review processes
- Abide by informed consent requirements
- Establish compliant study startup procedures
- Create and sustain robust recruitment and retention strategies
- Implement robust data management and monitoring
- Comply with adverse event reporting requirements
- Conduct successful study close-outs and reporting
A certificate of completion is awarded to those who pass the post-course assessment, which may be submitted to the Association of Clinical Research Professionals for 3.0 continuing education units toward maintenance of their professional certifications.
To meet — and exceed — the increasing demands of the PI role, one must stay on top of all of the vital aspects and developments of the job. The PI Trainer will get users there.
