FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compensating Investigators:
A Guide for Sites
A CenterWatch Management Report
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/552
Are the complexities of compensating clinical trial investigators getting in the way?
There are countless factors to take into consideration when calculating fair market value, figuring out what services to cover, how to cover costs and the seemingly endless details a contract must address. Any missteps and one may run afoul of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act or other laws that carry hefty penalties.
The Compensating Investigators: A Guide for Sites management report answers all of the compensation questions, successfully guiding readers through the multitude of decisions and steps.
Using real-world examples of how a major research institution — Stamford Hospital — sets budgets for investigator payments, this guide gives one the information needed to determine investigator compensation, set the organization's investigator compensation policy and adjust for unique situations, including:
- How to determine fair market value
- Three types of services for which investigators should be paid — and who pays for them
- Federal laws impacting compensation, including the Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act
- Definition of relative value unit (RVU) and its relationship to Medicare reimbursement
- Legal implications of improperly compensating investigators
- Compensation models
Take the guesswork and distress out of clinical trial investigator compensation. Compensating Investigators: A Guide for Sites has everything one needs for success.
Management Report Details:
Compensating Investigators:
A Guide for Sites
A CenterWatch Management Report
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/552
Price:
$397
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.centerwatch.com/products/552
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE CenterWatch