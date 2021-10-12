FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Fall 2021
Oct. 18-21 and Oct. 25-28, 2021
- Join Us Virtually
https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
Sponsors, want to bolster quality & risk management systems, ensure regulatory and protocol compliance — with remote site visits — and much more? MAGI's Clinical Research vConference — Fall 2021 is the answer to clinical research challenges.
MAGI's 70+ sessions over eight days — featuring 180+ speakers with diverse expertise and backgrounds — emphasize timely, practical information based on real-life examples, with lots of interaction. Topics of interest for sponsors include:
- Look Out! The Future of Remote Site Governance
How sponsors and CROs can ensure regulatory and protocol compliance with minimal site visits.
- The "Tiny Details" that Can Wreak Havoc with a Protocol
What sponsors, sites and CROs should look for in a protocol.
- Robust Quality Management Systems for Sponsors, Site and CROs
Learn how to use interwoven processes and tools, such as process mapping, gap analysis, quality metrics, risk management, CAPA, and procedural documents and tools.
- Are You Hearing Us? Are We Hearing You? A Panel Discussion
What sponsors and CROs need to understand about sites...and what sites need to understand about sponsors and CROs.
- New Times, New Solutions: Key Challenges for Small Sponsors: A Panel Discussion
How to conduct clinical trials with limited resources.
- Risky Business: Assessing, Characterizing & Managing Risk in Clinical Research
To understand a risk, you need to understand severity, probability, contingencies and whole lot more.
Don't forget the not-to-be-missed networking opportunities and 100+ continuing education contact hours. And attendees will have access to session recordings during the event and for the following two weeks.
Click here to learn more and register.
Tuition:
All Access Pass - $995
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.magiworld.org/EventInfo?EVT=58
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, CenterWatch, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
