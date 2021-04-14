FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Research Practitioner
https://www.centerwatch.com/products/72
Where can one turn for timely, educational coverage of the latest developments and trends in the clinical trials field?
Trial professionals — investigators, coordinators, monitors and nurses — read Research Practitioner to stay current with all the news and ideas that affect their day-to-day jobs and help them advance their careers.
An extra bonus for CRAs and CRCs: Research Practitioner is approved for continuing education credits by the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP). CRAs and CRCs who read the articles and complete the post-tests can earn up to 18 credits a year to maintain/achieve their certification. And subscribers have access to the prior year's issues. Earn up to 36 continuing education credits the first year!
With Research Practitioner subscribers get:
● Two in-depth feature stories in every issue, with tests accredited by the ACRP, that can earn the reader 18 credits a year
● Expanded analysis on current trends, common trial management issues and ethical concerns to support your clinical research enterprise
● Practical and useful management strategies for immediate implementation
● Brief recaps of clinical trial regulatory news
"An invaluable tool, we have provided a center-wide Research Practitioner subscription for our staff since 2006 to allow them timely access to regulatory changes and operational efficiencies, as well as clinical trial methodology training in a very digestible, informative fashion. Plus, they love the CEU's for licensure and maintenance of certifications!"
- Dixie J. Ecklund, RN, MSN, MBA., Director of Operations, University of Iowa Clinical Trials Statistical & Data Management Center
Each issue goes beyond what one should do and shows one how to incorporate critical concepts and strategies to more effectively manage and execute clinical trials.
Newsletter Details:
Subscription:
$197
Easy Ways to Subscribe:
Online: https://www.centerwatch.com/products/72
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
