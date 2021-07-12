FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit
A Metrics Champion Consortium Digital Conference
Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 28-30, 2021
https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit?ref=CWEvent
During the 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit, one will have the chance to delve into the ways metrics — and their careful and critical analysis — can help navigate clinical trials with thoughtful effort and unprecedented success.
Industry experts will share how to manage risk in a high-octane environment, assess risk, gain insights from centralized monitoring, maintain data quality, and manage vendors and partnerships.
To prepare for this engaging summit, one will have the opportunity to view prerecorded video sessions during the 10 days before the three-day live event.
Choose from two tracks — Quality-by-Design and Risk-Based Quality Management, and Vendor Oversight — and join the discussion:
1. Quality-by-Design (QbD) and Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) Track
- RBQM Implementation Challenges: Translating Key Risk Indicators (KRI) Descriptions into Actual Measurements
- Outsourcing Your RBQM Program: Setting Up for Success
- RBQM in Decentralized Trials
- RBQM Implementation Challenges: Documenting Your RBQM Process and Decisions
- Risk-Based Site Monitoring Models
- Implementing RBQM at Small Sponsors
- The Central Monitor Says a Risk Threshold has been Breached … Now What?
- What KRIs are Organizations Using? Is There an Emerging Core Set that You Should Start With?
2. Vendor Oversight Track
- Determining the Right Metrics to Monitor Sponsor-CRO Collaborations
- Outsourcing Your RBQM Program: Vendor Oversight
- Using Metrics to Identify Issues and Drive Improvement Activities
- How to Use Metrics to Gain Insights About Site Activation and Patient Enrollment
- Decentralized Trials: How Do You Oversee and Manage New Vendors
Don't miss out on this chance to connect with peers and engage around topics that will change clinical trial practices for the better.
Virtual Conference Details:
Tuition:
Member – Single Attendee - $745.00
Member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $670.00
Member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $633.00
Member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $596.00
Member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $559.00
Non-Member – Single Attendee - $945.00
Non-member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $851.00
Non-member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $803.00
Non-member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $756.00
Non-member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $709.00
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit?ref=CWEvent
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
