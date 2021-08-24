FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit
A Metrics Champion Consortium Digital Conference
Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 28-30, 2021
https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit
Ensure trial success with a solid metrics-based risk management program.
The Quality-by-Design and Risk-Based Quality Management track at the 4th Annual WCG MCC Clinical Trial Risk & Performance Management Collaborative vSummit is filled with mini workshops and discussion groups that will empower attendees to better assess and manage risk.
Hear from industry experts. During the mini workshops one will learn the following skills:
- How to identify common risk factors to support tiering sites for monitoring
- How to convince management RBQM is the way to go (hint: it begins with running a retrospective risk-based quality management analysis)
- What to watch for when outsourcing oversight of quality-by-design (QbD) for effective and quality-driven trial execution
- How to adapt critical implementation components of small and large sponsors/CROs when they mature at different rates
- What are the critical-to-quality duties, functions and activities for outsourced RBQM
Join the conversation. In the discussion groups one will share ideas … brainstorm … and collaborate … on the following topics:
- How to successfully link CAPAs and risks
- How to implement risk-based quality management (RBQM) with contract research organizations (CROs): add it to the CRO selection process and partner with a CRO to execute RBQM successfully
- What steps to take to manage program-level risk
- Where to look for gaps when it comes to oversight monitoring
- Ways to bolster your RBQM documentation
- How to measure success in a decentralized trial
- How to identify critical processes and data in your RBQM for ICH E6 R2
- What to do when a risk threshold has been breached
Develop a robust QbD and RBQM program with the Quality-by-Design and Risk-Based Quality Management track at the 4th Annual MCC Summit.
Virtual Conference Details:
Tuition:
Member – Single Attendee - $745.00
Member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $670.00
Member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $633.00
Member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $596.00
Member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $559.00
Non-Member – Single Attendee - $945.00
Non-member – Group of 2-4 Attendees (Save 10%) - $851.00
Non-member – Group of 5-6 Attendees (Save 15%) - $803.00
Non-member – Group of 7-9 Attendees (Save 20%) - $756.00
Non-member – Group of 10+ Attendees (Save 25%) - $709.00
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/clinical-trial-risk-and-performance-management-summit
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About CenterWatch:
Founded in 1994, CenterWatch is a trusted source and global destination for clinical trials information for both professionals and patients. CenterWatch provides proprietary data and information analysis on clinical trials through a variety of newsletters, books, databases, and information services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs, SMOs, and investigative sites involved in the management and conduct of clinical trials. As a pioneer in publishing clinical trials information, CenterWatch was the first Internet site to publish detailed information about active clinical trials that could be accessed by patients and their advocates.
