In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Report
Central Eastern Europe data center market size to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the period 2020?2025.
Central and Eastern Europe is expected to have more than 365 million internet users and over 2 billion connected devices by 2022. This growth will increase data demand and investments in data centers in the region. ICT and finance and insurance sectors are identified as major end-users in Central and Eastern Europe, contributing maximum growth toward the digital economy. In 2019, Google announced to open a new cloud region in Poland in partnership with Poland's Domestic Cloud Provider (DCP) to accelerate the adoption of cloud services in the country. Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing segments in the IT services market in Poland. The growth in artificial intelligence and the rise of smart cities initiatives taken by governments in countries will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the region. IoT, big data and artificial intelligence are likely to accelerate digitization in Central and Eastern Europe. Central and Eastern Europe is expected to have more than 1.5 billion IoT devices in 2024. Major verticals, which witnessed the largest spend on IoT were manufacturing, transportation, and utilities. The adoption of big data technology is gaining popularity in Central and Eastern Europe with 25% of enterprises using the technology along with analytics. Telecommunication, finance, and utilities sectors are the major end-users deploying big data technology.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in central and Eastern Europe and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Equinix, Conova Communications, IXcellerate, Interxion, Boosteroid, 3data, Datapro, are the prominent investors in the market. The adoption of big data technology is gaining popularity with 25% of enterprises using big data and analytics in Central & Eastern Europe. The market witnessed construction of over 15 new projects in 2019. A significant investment is likely to be made on data center projects during the period 2019?2025. The SaaS segment contributed around 60% to the CEE cloud computing market in 2018. The IaaS and PaaS segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. Moreover, the implementation of the Data Sovereignty law in Russia will prompt cloud service providers to store personal data within the country, thereby increasing investments by local data center service providers. Also, the GDPR is likely to aid in the growth of the market in other countries in the European region.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
• Increase in the adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems will reduce the OPEX of the facility, thereby influencing the market demand.
• The contribution from server systems suitable for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads is expected to grow during the forecast period.
• The adoption of diesel generators is high in Central and Eastern Europe, with DRUPS systems gaining traction in the region. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.
• Metered/Monitored PDUs will experience a strong adoption in the market, which will be overtaken by switched/managed PDUs after 2022. 2N redundant rack PDUs are adopted in the data center market.
• Greenfield projects are witnessing increased investments that are likely to offer major income opportunities for general contractors and sub-contractors in the market.
• Intelligent security systems such as HD cameras and biometric access are gaining increased traction. These systems are reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Central & Eastern Europe.
• The need for end-to-end monitoring with DCIM among Central & Eastern European data centers is on the rise.
REPORT COVERAGE:
This report offers a detailed analysis of the central and eastern data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:
The report segments data center investment by the following areas:
Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
• IT Infrastructure
• Electrical Infrastructure
• Mechanical Infrastructure
By IT Infrastructure
• Server
• Storage
• Network
By Electrical Infrastructure
• UPS
• Generators
• Transfer Switches and Switchgears
• Rack PDUs
• Other Electrical Infrastructure
By Mechanical Infrastructure
• Cooling Systems
• CRAC & CRAH Units
• Chiller Units
• Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
• Other Units
• Racks
• Other Mechanical Infrastructure
By General Construction
• Building Development
• Installation and Commissioning Services
• Building Design
• Physical Security
• DCIM
By Tier Segments
• Tier I & Tier II
• Tier III
• Tier IV
By Geography
• Russia
• Czech Republic
• Poland
• Austria
• Other Countries
Key Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
• Atos
• Arista
• Broadcom
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• Cisco
• NetApp
• Dell Technologies
• IBM
• Lenovo
• Huawei
• Fujitsu
• Supermicro
Construction Service Providers
• Warbud
• Arup
• Astron Buildings
• eld
• ISG
• Exyte & M+W
• AODC SP. Z O.O.
• Qumak S.A.
• H1 Systems
• Citrus Solutions
Support Infrastructure Providers
• ABB
• Caterpillar
• Cummins
• Eaton
• Legrand
• STULZ
• Schneider Electric
• Vertiv
• Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)
• Rittal
• Climaveneta
• Riello UPS
• Socomec
• KOHLER(SDMO)
• MTU Onsite Energy
Data Center Investors
• Equinix
• Boosteroid
• 3data
• Host-telecom.com, s.r.o.
• CEZ Group
• Vapor IO
• Conova Communications GmbH
• Telecor
• ITLDC
• IXcellerate
• DataPro
• Rostelecom
• Rosenergoatom
• Selectel
• MTS
• Yandex
• AzInTelecom
• IT and eGovernment, Republic of Serbia
• MCF Group Estonia
• Vantage Data Centers
