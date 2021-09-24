ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Florida Bonding launches their newest blog targeted at educating consumers about identity theft. According to the United States Department of Justice, identity theft is defined as "all types of crime in which someone wrongfully obtains and uses another person's personal data in some way that involves fraud or deception, typically for economic gain."
Central Florida Bonding invites consumers to visit their website to learn more about identity theft, types of identity theft, how one's identity is stolen, and how consumers can protect themselves from identity theft. Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding, states, "Unfortunately, identity theft is a common crime. Thieves often steal your or your children's personal information without your knowledge. Once thieves have your information, they can use it for their benefit."
Common types of identity theft include:
- Financial theft
- Medical theft
- Criminal identity theft
- Child identity theft
- Tax-related theft
Khouri adds, "Criminals obtain your personal information in various ways including: stealing your mail, picking through your trash, shoulder surfing, skimming, phishing and vishing, or by stealing your purse or wallet. To help prevent theft, we advise that you check your accounts frequently, keep your personal information safe, shred personal paperwork, get your mail as soon as possible, monitor your credit report, keep your purse and wallet secure and next to you, and to be aware of your surroundings."
To read the entire blog visit: https://cfborlando.com/identity-theft-a-crime/
In addition to bonding for identity theft, Central Florida Bonding bails clients out of jail for numerous charges including theft, DUI, domestic violence, assault, battery, drug trafficking, child neglect, and more. A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days of the week, and 365 days of the year. To start the bail bond process, defendants, their family members or friends are encouraged to call 407-841-3646.
All of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding are experienced and knowledgeable. Khouri states, "Face it, being arrested can be a scary experience. You are facing the unknown with no guidance. This is where our bail bond agency can help. We have been serving Central Florida since 1979. You can rely on our experience to help guide you through the bail bond process. Our bail bond agents can assist you with paperwork, explain the bail bond process, and answer questions that you may have about the criminal justice system. Don't go it alone, please call us at 407-841-3646."
This bail bond agency serves all of Central Florida including Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, and Brevard counties. Central Florida Bonding is licensed to post bonds across the state of Florida and across the United States with affiliated bail bond agencies.
Central Florida Bonding is located at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. Their Orlando bail bond office is in the Cox Plaza across form the 33rd Street Jail (Orange County Jail). For more information to learn how bail bonds work and how a defendant can bond from jail for drugs, alcohol, driving with a suspended license, road rage, identity theft or any other charge, call 407-841-3646 or visit https://cfborlando.com/.
Media Contact
Hadi Khouri, Central Florida Bonding, 407-841-3646, cfborlando@cfborlando.com
SOURCE Central Florida Bonding