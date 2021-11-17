ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Central Florida Bonding recently launched their newest website blog entitled "Scams! Don't Fall for Them!" Hadi Khouri, owner of Central Florida Bonding states, "This holiday season, thieves are using numerous tactics to prey on you and your emotions. There are many different types of scams that a criminal will try in order to gain your trust and your money. Our blog goes into detail on the various types of scams that thieves are using to con you. Our goal is to inform consumers so they can better protect their personal information and wallet. It's easy to trust people and during the holiday season people's guards are down, they may be more giving and sympathetic. They may be too trusting."
In their blog, Central Florida Bonding lists various scams these "holiday Grinches" are using, some of them include:
- Charity scams
- Package delivery scams
- Fake checks
- Travel scams
- Imposter scams
To read more about these and other scams, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/scams-holiday/.
Khouri adds, "Don't be fooled by these scams. Never give out personal or financial information to someone who has called you on the phone. Do not call back a number that you don't recognize. Double check website addresses and email addresses before donating money. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is a scam."
Central Florida Bonding offers top bail services for defendants facing numerous charges such as theft, domestic violence, traffic violations, drug trafficking, assault, battery, child neglect, DUI, traffic violations and more. A bail bond agent is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days of the year. All of the bail bond agents at Central Florida Bonding are experienced and knowledgeable. They are ready to assist clients with paperwork, explain the bail bond process answer questions regarding the criminal justice system, and lend an empathetic ear. To start the bail bond process, call 407-841-3646.
Central Florida Bonding has been serving Floridians since 1979. They serve all of Central Florida including Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Volusia, and Brevard counties. They are licensed to post bonds across the state and across the United States with affiliated agencies.
Khouri states, "I encourage defendants and their friends and family to visit our frequently asked questions page on our website. There you will find answers to questions such as "What types of collateral are accepted for bail?", "What if I miss my court date?", "How do I get a bail bond?" We encourage people to call us with their questions. We offer fast bail so you don't have to sit in jail for very long."
Central Florida Bonding is located at 2911 39th Street, Suite 300, in Orlando, Florida. Their office is across the street from the Orange County Jail also called the 33rd Street Jail. To learn more about this Orlando bail bond agency, visit online at https://cfborlando.com/ or to start the bail bond process, call 407-841-3646.
