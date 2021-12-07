CLERMONT, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clermont, Florida based Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) announces the launch of their new website redesign. Natalie Zimmerman, ESC's Manager of Strategic Planning and Communications, stated "We are excited to have launched our new website. Our new site offers easier access to our course information and features an FAQ section, blog, dedicated pages for our courses and how to become our partner. Our company has been around for many years, we are enhancing our digital presence as we move into 2022. We invite people to follow us on social media, we are on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter." To tour ESC's new website, visit https://escconnected.com/.
Educational Services & Consulting offers extensive online certification courses for those interested in earning their accredited claims adjuster designation as well as those interested in earning their Registered Customer Service Representative designation. Their courses are designed for flexibility and distant learning.
Their Accredited Claims Adjuster (ACA) Designation offers 40 hours of course work. Once a candidate successfully completes the course, they will have the option to apply through the state to obtain their General Lines Adjuster License (6-20) and are exempt from the Florida state exam. Candidates who successfully earn their Accredited Claims Adjuster Designation will have the credentials to be an independent adjuster or a company adjuster for large insurance agencies. No state exam will be required when a candidate successfully passes ESC's ACA exam. As an Accredited Claims Adjuster, candidates will perform tasks such as appraising property values, analyzing legal issues, gathering additional information to present for legal situations, calculating data and preparing documentation for further investigation. Zimmerman added "We have had several students earn their ACA designation and increase their earning potential exponentially. Working as an ACA lends itself to a flexible work schedule, many who are approaching their retirement years have found great satisfaction with starting a new career as an Accredited Claims Adjuster."
Educational Services and Consulting also offers an accredited Registered Customer Service Representative (RCSR) program. This is also a 40-hour online course. Candidates who pass the RCSR exam are licensed to work in the general lines of insurance also known as property casualty insurance. As an RCSR, individuals may transact claims as it pertains to home, watercraft, automotive, motorcycle and pet insurance while working under the supervision of a licensed and appointed general lines agent. As a Registered Customer Service Representative, individuals will do a variety of job functions including but not limited to reviewing data for recording errors, calculating the costs of goods and services, preparing documentation for regulatory compliance, contracts or transactions and facilitating sales or financial transactions.
Educational Services and Consulting welcomes partnership opportunities with colleges and the military. Zimmerman stated "Over the years we have partnered with local colleges to offer our courses to their students. It's a seamless registration process and an opportunity for a revenue share with the school. It's a win-win for any college. They can expand their course offerings while not having to staff the courses with instructors and they receive a portion of the tuition revenue generated from each registration. We facilitate the entire online coursework for both the ACA and RCSR certifications. We also partner with the military. For service men and women retiring or taking a leave from active duty, we welcome them to consider a career change and earn their ACA designation or their RCSR certification. Our flexible courses have been very appealing to our military students so far. We invite members of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Airforce, U.S. Marines, and U.S. Coastguard to contact us for more information."
Educational Services & Consulting's corporate office is located in Clermont, Florida at 4327 South Highway 27, Suite 204. For more information on the Accredited Claims Adjuster Designation course or the Registered Customer Service Representative course visit online at: https://escconnected.com/ or call 1-800-309-2549.
