 By Central Pacific Financial Corp.

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income for the fourth quarter and the 2021 year. Net income for the quarter was $22.3 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.80, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $12.2 million, or EPS of $0.43, and net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $20.8 million, or EPS of $0.74. For the year, net income was $79.9 million, or EPS of $2.83, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or EPS of $1.32 for all of 2020. Pre-tax net income was $29.9 million and $105.7 million for the fourth quarter and the 2021 year, which represents the best pre-tax quarter and full year results since 2007.

The Company is also announcing the launch of a new Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") initiative with the goal of expanding the Company both in and beyond Hawaii by investing in or collaborating with leading fintech companies. The BaaS initiative is being developed based on the successful product development and launch strategies used in the Company's new Shaka digital product. Shaka, Hawaii's first all-digital checking account, was launched with a VIP waitlist campaign and the largest social media influencer campaign in Hawaii's history. Since the product launch on November 8, 2021, over 3,300 Shaka accounts have been opened.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company will continue its BaaS initiatives with an equity investment in Swell, a new fintech company. Swell plans to launch a consumer banking app that combines checking, credit and more into one integrated account, and Central Pacific Bank will serve as the bank sponsor.  There will also be a collaboration between the Company, Swell and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT), a leading provider of digital lending solutions. Swell is scheduled to launch its first product in mid-2022.

"We are very pleased with our record earnings and an extremely successful 2021," said Paul Yonamine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "We will maintain our commitment to be a top community bank in Hawaii, combining the latest in digital convenience with our strong tradition of customer service.  Today's announcement of our BaaS initiatives, represents an exciting new chapter of our Company as we expand beyond the Hawaii market which we believe will drive revenue growth and create even more shareholder value."

On January 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 4.0% increase from the dividend paid of $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

On January 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a newly authorized share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). The Repurchase Plan replaces and supersedes in its entirety the share repurchase program previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors, which had $6.3 million in remaining repurchase authority as of December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 305,594 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $8.4 million, or an average cost per share of $27.64. During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company returned $45.6 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $53.1 million, compared to $51.5 million in the year-ago quarter and $56.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.08%, compared to 3.32% in the year-ago quarter and 3.31% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to lower net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, and lower yields on core loans, partially offset by higher average loan and investment security balances. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.7 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $8.6 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $3.5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million at September 30, 2021, respectively. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses of $7.7 million, compared to a provision of $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $2.6 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by continued improvements in the economic forecast, net recoveries during the current quarter and strong asset quality as the State of Hawaii continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $11.6 million, compared to $14.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.3 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $3.5 million, partially offset by higher other service charges and fees of $1.3 million. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income and bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million and $0.4 million, respectively. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $42.4 million, compared to $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $41.3 million in the previous quarter. Other operating expense in the current quarter included $1.1 million in severance expense and $0.4 million in costs related to the consolidation of our Kapalama Branch on Oahu. The Company plans to consolidate three additional branches in 2022. The decrease in other operating expense from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to $3.9 million in nonrecurring expenses (included in other) in the year-ago quarter, which included: branch consolidation costs of $1.3 million, litigation settlements of $0.8 million, Federal Home Loan Bank advance prepayment fee of $0.7 million, loss on disposal of fixed assets of $0.6 million and other nonrecurring expenses totaling $0.5 million. The increase in other operating expense from the previous quarter is primarily due to branch consolidation costs, higher deferred compensation plan expenses and higher promotions expense of $0.4 million each. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 65.61%, compared to 68.20% in the year-ago quarter and 62.32% in the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 25.4%, compared to 23.7% in the year-ago quarter and 24.7% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2021 of $7.42 billion increased from $6.59 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased from $7.30 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2021 of $5.10 billion increased from $4.96 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased from $5.05 billion at September 30, 2021. The sequential quarter increase in total loans included a net increase in core loans (or non-PPP loans) of $183.2 million led by residential mortgage loan growth of $127.3 million, offset by a decline in PPP loans of $127.3 million due to SBA forgiveness and payments. Loans on forbearance or deferral totaled $0.4 million, or less than 1% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021 of $6.64 billion increased from $5.80 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased from $6.52 billion at September 30, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000, totaled $6.16 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased by $66.0 million from September 30, 2021. Non-core deposits increased by $57.3 million from September 30, 2021. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 76.8% at December 31, 2021, compared to 77.4% at September 30, 2021. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021 totaled $5.9 million, or 0.08% of total assets, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2020, and $7.2 million, or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $0.9 million, compared to net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2021 was 1.33%, compared to 1.68% at December 31, 2020 and 1.48% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of core loans at December 31, 2021 was 1.36%, compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 9 and 10.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $558.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $546.7 million and $555.4 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At December 31, 2021, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.5%, and 11.2%, respectively, compared to 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.6%, and 11.2%, respectively, at September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank. Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 319900). A playback of the call will be available through February 25, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 961340) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 30 branches and 69 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank.

**********

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; our ability to successfully implement our Banking-as-a-Service initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic viruses and diseases, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism;  pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights



(Unaudited)

TABLE 1







Three Months Ended



Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands,



Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Dec 31,

except for per share amounts)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT





























Net interest income



$     53,096



$     56,086



$     52,061



$     49,804



$     51,474



$   211,047



$   197,683

(Credit) provision for credit losses [1]



(7,692)



(2,635)



(3,443)



(821)



4,898



(14,591)



42,111

Total other operating income



11,566



10,253



10,530



10,711



14,057



43,060



45,198

Total other operating expense [1]



42,422



41,345



41,433



37,846



44,690



163,046



151,737

Income tax expense



7,605



6,814



5,887



5,452



3,772



25,758



11,760

Net income



22,327



20,815



18,714



18,038



12,171



79,894



37,273

Basic earnings per common share



$        0.80



$        0.74



$        0.66



$        0.64



$        0.43



$        2.85



$        1.33

Diluted earnings per common share



0.80



0.74



0.66



0.64



0.43



2.83



1.32

Dividends declared per common share



0.25



0.24



0.24



0.23



0.23



0.96



0.92































PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets (ROA) [2]



1.22  %



1.15  %



1.06  %



1.07  %



0.74  %



1.13  %



0.58  %

Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]



16.05



14.82



13.56



13.07



8.87



14.38



6.85

Average shareholders' equity to average assets



7.61



7.79



7.84



8.19



8.29



7.85



8.47

Efficiency ratio  [3]



65.61



62.32



66.20



62.54



68.20



64.16



62.47

Net interest margin (NIM) [2]



3.08



3.31



3.16



3.19



3.32



3.18



3.30

Dividend payout ratio [4]



31.25



32.43



36.36



35.94



53.49



33.92



69.70































SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES





























Average loans, including loans held for sale



$ 5,073,069



$ 5,022,909



$ 5,110,820



$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,071,516



$ 4,855,169

Average interest-earning assets



6,890,829



6,761,643



6,606,779



6,305,786



6,202,228



6,643,193



6,015,166

Average assets



7,315,325



7,210,210



7,039,928



6,738,825



6,621,127



7,078,025



6,418,661

Average deposits



6,536,826



6,424,768



6,269,516



5,958,742



5,755,257



6,299,369



5,555,877

Average interest-bearing liabilities



4,407,612



4,221,073



4,253,382



4,161,453



4,163,396



4,288,041



4,070,923

Average shareholders' equity



556,462



561,606



552,102



551,976



548,663



555,600



543,919

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Financial Highlights



(Unaudited)

TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)







Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,

(dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS





















Central Pacific Financial Corp.





















Leverage capital ratio



8.5  %



8.5  %



8.6  %



8.9  %



8.8  %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.2



12.2



12.7



13.1



12.9

Total risk-based capital ratio



14.5



14.6



14.9



15.4



15.2

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio



11.2



11.2



11.6



12.0



11.8

Central Pacific Bank





















Leverage capital ratio



8.9



9.0



9.1



9.4



9.4

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



12.8



13.0



13.5



13.9



13.7

Total risk-based capital ratio



14.0



14.3



14.6



15.0



14.9

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio



12.8



13.0



13.5



13.9



13.7

















































Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,

(dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

BALANCE SHEET





















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs



$ 5,101,649



$ 5,045,797



$ 5,077,318



$ 5,137,849



$ 4,964,113

Total assets



7,419,089



7,298,231



7,178,481



6,979,265



6,594,583

Total deposits



6,639,158



6,515,863



6,397,159



6,208,950



5,796,118

Long-term debt



105,616



105,556



105,495



105,436



105,385

Total shareholders' equity



558,219



555,419



552,793



542,865



546,685

Total shareholders' equity to total assets



7.52  %



7.61  %



7.70  %



7.78  %



8.29  %























ASSET QUALITY





















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) [1]



$     68,097



$     74,587



$     77,781



$     81,553



$     83,269

Non-performing assets (NPA)



5,881



7,237



6,745



7,194



6,192

ACL to total loans [1]



1.33  %



1.48  %



1.53  %



1.59  %



1.68  %

ACL to core loans (refer to Table 10) [1]



1.36  %



1.55  %



1.68  %



1.80  %



1.83  %

ACL to non-performing assets [1]



1,157.92  %



1,030.63  %



1,153.17  %



1,133.63  %



1,344.78  %

NPA to total assets



0.08  %



0.10  %



0.09  %



0.10  %



0.09  %























PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING





















Book value per common share



$       20.14



$       19.84



$       19.59



$       19.19



$       19.40

Closing market price per common share



28.17



25.68



26.06



26.68



19.01























[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities.

[2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual).

[3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income).

[4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited)

TABLE 2







Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

ASSETS





















Cash and due from financial institutions



$           81,506



$         108,669



$       116,009



$           93,358



$           97,546

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



247,401



240,173



224,469



166,533



6,521

Investment securities:





















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value



1,631,699



1,535,450



1,407,340



1,216,341



1,182,609

Equity securities, at fair value





1,593



1,578



1,435



1,351

Total investment securities



1,631,699



1,537,043



1,408,918



1,217,776



1,183,960

Loans held for sale



3,531



5,290



5,361



5,234



16,687

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs



5,101,649



5,045,797



5,077,318



5,137,849



4,964,113

Less allowance for credit losses



68,097



74,587



77,781



81,553



83,269

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



5,033,552



4,971,210



4,999,537



5,056,296



4,880,844

Premises and equipment, net



80,354



80,190



76,740



72,599



65,278

Accrued interest receivable



16,709



17,110



19,014



19,440



20,224

Investment in unconsolidated entities



29,679



30,397



31,052



31,487



29,968

Other real estate owned











Mortgage servicing rights



9,738



9,976



10,500



11,094



11,865

Bank-owned life insurance



169,148



167,961



167,289



167,110



163,161

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock



7,964



7,952



8,149



8,155



8,237

Right of use lease asset



39,441



40,757



41,890



44,727



45,857

Other assets



68,367



81,503



69,553



85,456



64,435

Total assets



$      7,419,089



$      7,298,231



$    7,178,481



$      6,979,265



$      6,594,583

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits:





















Noninterest-bearing demand



$      2,291,246



$      2,195,404



$    2,203,806



$      2,070,428



$      1,790,269

Interest-bearing demand



1,415,277



1,372,626



1,341,280



1,237,574



1,174,888

Savings and money market



2,225,903



2,296,968



2,048,945



2,004,368



1,932,043

Time



706,732



650,865



803,128



896,580



898,918

Total deposits



6,639,158



6,515,863



6,397,159



6,208,950



5,796,118

FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings











22,000

Long-term debt



105,616



105,556



105,495



105,436



105,385

Lease liability



40,731



41,933



43,112



46,033



47,191

Other liabilities



75,317



79,412



79,874



75,933



77,156

Total liabilities



6,860,822



6,742,764



6,625,640



6,436,352



6,047,850

Shareholders' equity:





















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding:  none at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021,

June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020











Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding:  27,714,071 at December 31, 2021, 27,999,588 at September 30, 2021, 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, 28,282,530 at March 31, 2021, and 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020



433,263



436,957



440,854



443,505



442,635

Additional paid-in capital



98,073



97,279



96,182



95,721



94,842

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



34,843



22,916



10,831



628



(10,920)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(7,960)



(1,733)



4,926



3,011



20,128

Total shareholders' equity



558,219



555,419



552,793



542,865



546,685

Non-controlling interest



48



48



48



48



48

Total equity



558,267



555,467



552,841



542,913



546,733

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$      7,419,089



$      7,298,231



$    7,178,481



$      6,979,265



$      6,594,583













































 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Income



(Unaudited)

TABLE 3







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans



$               47,576



$               51,104



$               49,024



$               46,074



$               48,259



$            193,778



$            186,129

Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable investment securities



6,667



6,210



4,447



5,106



5,002



22,430



23,302

Tax-exempt investment securities



642



470



346



514



504



1,972



2,392

Dividend income on investment securities



21



18



18



18



18



75



69

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions



86



105



61



10



4



262



46

Dividend income on FHLB stock



61



62



63



59



114



245



480

Total interest income



55,053



57,969



53,959



51,781



53,901



218,762



212,418

Interest expense:





























Interest on deposits:





























Demand



104



101



93



86



105



384



510

Savings and money market



352



332



282



274



314



1,240



2,416

Time



478



428



498



588



813



1,992



7,489

Interest on short-term borrowings









2



65



2



718

Interest on long-term debt



1,023



1,022



1,025



1,027



1,130



4,097



3,602

Total interest expense



1,957



1,883



1,898



1,977



2,427



7,715



14,735

Net interest income



53,096



56,086



52,061



49,804



51,474



211,047



197,683

(Credit) provision for credit losses



(7,692)



(2,635)



(3,443)



(821)



4,898



(14,591)



42,111

Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses



60,788



58,721



55,504



50,625



46,576



225,638



155,572

Other operating income:





























Mortgage banking income



1,902



1,327



1,533



2,970



5,434



7,732



13,682

Service charges on deposit accounts



1,800



1,637



1,443



1,478



1,560



6,358



6,234

Other service charges and fees



5,016



4,942



4,619



3,790



3,709



18,367



14,867

Income from fiduciary activities



1,283



1,292



1,269



1,231



1,113



5,075



4,829

Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities





100



50





151



150



(201)

Income from bank-owned life insurance



946



540



1,210



797



1,219



3,493



3,803

Other



619



415



406



445



871



1,885



1,984

Total other operating income



11,566



10,253



10,530



10,711



14,057



43,060



45,198

Other operating expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits



23,030



23,566



23,790



19,827



23,090



90,213



83,848

Net occupancy



4,129



4,185



4,055



3,764



4,011



16,133



15,162

Equipment



1,207



1,089



1,048



1,000



1,157



4,344



4,531

Communication expense



922



824



756



769



758



3,271



3,225

Legal and professional services



2,928



2,575



2,572



2,377



2,507



10,452



9,035

Computer software expense



3,125



2,998



3,398



3,783



3,625



13,304



12,717

Advertising expense



1,179



1,329



1,329



1,658



756



5,495



3,791

Other



5,902



4,779



4,485



4,668



8,786



19,834



19,428

Total other operating expense



42,422



41,345



41,433



37,846



44,690



163,046



151,737

Income before income taxes



29,932



27,629



24,601



23,490



15,943



105,652



49,033

Income tax expense



7,605



6,814



5,887



5,452



3,772



25,758



11,760

Net income



$               22,327



$               20,815



$               18,714



$               18,038



$               12,171



$               79,894



$               37,273

Per common share data:





























Basic earnings per share



$                   0.80



$                   0.74



$                   0.66



$                   0.64



$                   0.43



$                   2.85



$                   1.33

Diluted earnings per share



0.80



0.74



0.66



0.64



0.43



2.83



1.32

Cash dividends declared



0.25



0.24



0.24



0.23



0.23



0.96



0.92

Basic weighted average shares outstanding



27,769,651



27,967,089



28,173,710



28,108,648



28,071,151



28,003,744



28,074,543

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



28,045,826



28,175,953



28,456,624



28,313,014



28,177,366



28,257,323



28,180,576































Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)



(Unaudited)

TABLE 4







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020





Average



Average







Average



Average







Average



Average





(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Yield/Rate



Interest



Balance



Yield/Rate



Interest



Balance



Yield/Rate



Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:





































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



$   225,560



0.15  %



$       86



$   273,039



0.15  %



$      105



$     16,786



0.10        %



$         4

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:





































Taxable



1,469,711



1.82



6,688



1,351,272



1.84



6,228



1,048,665



1.91



5,020

Tax-exempt



114,529



2.84



813



106,333



2.24



595



90,452



2.83



638

Total investment securities



1,584,240



1.89



7,501



1,457,605



1.87



6,823



1,139,117



1.99



5,658

Loans, including loans held for sale



5,073,069



3.73



47,576



5,022,909



4.05



51,104



5,034,717



3.82



48,259

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



7,960



3.05



61



8,090



3.09



62



11,608



3.91



114

Total interest-earning assets



6,890,829



3.19



55,224



6,761,643



3.42



58,094



6,202,228



3.48



54,035

Noninterest-earning assets



424,496











448,567











418,899









Total assets



$  7,315,325











$  7,210,210











$  6,621,127















































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits



$  1,383,696



0.03   %



$      104



$  1,356,967



0.03  %



$      101



$  1,149,759



0.04        %



$      105

Savings and money market deposits



2,224,592



0.06



352



2,168,055



0.06



332



1,902,876



0.07



314

Time deposits up to $250,000



225,451



0.31



176



228,762



0.31



181



246,573



0.57



351

Time deposits over $250,000



468,292



0.26



302



467,289



0.21



247



662,390



0.28



462

Total interest-bearing deposits



4,302,031



0.09



934



4,221,073



0.08



861



3,961,598



0.12



1,232

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings















76,968



0.33



65

Long-term debt



105,581



3.85



1,023



105,516



3.84



1,022



124,830



3.60



1,130

Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,407,612



0.18



1,957



4,326,589



0.17



1,883



4,163,396



0.23



2,427

Noninterest-bearing deposits



2,234,795











2,203,695











1,793,659









Other liabilities



116,408











118,272











115,407









Total liabilities



6,758,815











6,648,556











6,072,462









Shareholders' equity



556,462











561,606











548,663









Non-controlling interest



48











48











2









Total equity



556,510











561,654











548,665









Total liabilities and equity



$  7,315,325











$  7,210,210











$  6,621,127















































Net interest income











$ 53,267











$ 56,211











$ 51,608







































Interest rate spread







3.01  %











3.25  %











3.25        %











































Net interest margin







3.08  %











3.31  %











3.32       %



















































































 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)



(Unaudited)

TABLE 5







Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020





Average



Average







Average



Average





(Dollars in thousands)



Balance



Yield/Rate



Interest



Balance



Yield/Rate



Interest

ASSETS

Interest-earning assets:

























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions



$     191,967



0.14   %



$            262



$       13,980



0.33  %



$              46

Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:

























Taxable



1,269,900



1.77



22,505



1,037,209



2.25



23,371

Tax-exempt



101,877



2.45



2,496



96,217



3.15



3,028

Total investment securities



1,371,777



1.82



25,001



1,133,426



2.33



26,399

Loans, including loans held for sale



5,071,516



3.82



193,778



4,855,169



3.83



186,129

Federal Home Loan Bank stock



7,933



3.09



245



12,591



3.81



480

Total interest-earning assets



6,643,193



3.30



219,286



6,015,166



3.54



213,054

Noninterest-earning assets



434,832











403,495









Total assets



$  7,078,025











$  6,418,661



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits



$  1,300,022



0.03   %



$            384



$  1,078,589



0.05   %



$            510

Savings and money market deposits



2,099,388



0.06



1,240



1,830,972



0.13



2,416

Time deposits up to  $250,000



230,705



0.34



795



257,708



0.75



1,921

Time deposits over $250,000



551,831



0.22



1,197



696,650



0.80



5,568

Total interest-bearing deposits



4,181,946



0.09



3,616



3,863,919



0.27



10,415

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings



607



0.30



2



89,904



0.80



718

Long-term debt



105,488



3.88



4,097



117,100



3.08



3,602

Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,288,041



0.18



7,715



4,070,923



0.36



14,735

Noninterest-bearing deposits



2,117,423











1,691,958









Other liabilities



116,936











111,859









Total liabilities



6,522,400











5,874,740









Shareholders' equity



555,600











543,919









Non-controlling interest



25











2









Total equity



555,625











543,921









Total liabilities and equity



$  7,078,025











$  6,418,661



































Net interest income











$     211,571











$     198,319



























Interest rate spread







3.12  %











3.18  %































Net interest margin







3.18 %











3.30 %



























































 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Loans by Geographic Distribution



(Unaudited)

TABLE 6







December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

HAWAII:





















Commercial, financial and agricultural:





















SBA Paycheck Protection Program



$             87,459



$         198,315



$         395,352



$         548,880



$         375,879

Other



422,388



404,751



389,341



399,154



426,670

Real estate:





















Construction



122,867



128,908



133,457



137,976



125,407

Residential mortgage



1,875,980



1,748,729



1,711,801



1,687,513



1,690,212

Home equity



637,249



618,951



583,430



559,514



551,266

Commercial mortgage



922,146



915,746



926,006



911,216



898,055

Consumer



333,843



331,987



328,332



319,032



332,430

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs



4,401,932



4,347,387



4,467,719



4,563,285



4,399,919

Allowance for credit losses



(55,808)



(62,126)



(67,773)



(70,961)



(73,152)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



$        4,346,124



$      4,285,261



$      4,399,946



$      4,492,324



$      4,326,767























U.S. MAINLAND: [1]





















Commercial, financial and agricultural:





















SBA Paycheck Protection Program



$               3,868



$           20,356



$           39,258



$           48,939



$           40,496

Other



107,733



114,122



96,884



115,035



118,421

Real estate:





















Commercial mortgage



298,058



292,671



260,424



253,122



258,273

Consumer



290,058



271,261



213,033



157,468



147,004

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs



699,717



698,410



609,599



574,564



564,194

Allowance for credit losses



(12,289)



(12,461)



(10,008)



(10,592)



(10,117)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



$           687,428



$         685,949



$         599,591



$         563,972



$         554,077























TOTAL:





















Commercial, financial and agricultural:





















SBA Paycheck Protection Program



$             91,327



$         218,671



$         434,610



$         597,819



$         416,375

Other



530,121



518,873



486,225



514,189



545,091

Real estate:





















Construction



122,867



128,908



133,457



137,976



125,407

Residential mortgage



1,875,980



1,748,729



1,711,801



1,687,513



1,690,212

Home equity



637,249



618,951



583,430



559,514



551,266

Commercial mortgage



1,220,204



1,208,417



1,186,430



1,164,338



1,156,328

Consumer



623,901



603,248



541,365



476,500



479,434

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs



5,101,649



5,045,797



5,077,318



5,137,849



4,964,113

Allowance for credit losses



(68,097)



(74,587)



(77,781)



(81,553)



(83,269)

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses



$        5,033,552



$      4,971,210



$      4,999,537



$      5,056,296



$      4,880,844























[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Deposits



(Unaudited)

TABLE 7







December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

Noninterest-bearing demand



$        2,291,246



$        2,195,404



$        2,203,806



$        2,070,428



$        1,790,269

Interest-bearing demand



1,415,277



1,372,626



1,341,280



1,237,574



1,174,888

Savings and money market



2,225,903



2,296,968



2,048,945



2,004,368



1,932,043

Time deposits less than $100,000



136,584



139,358



141,498



145,497



149,063

Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 [1]



88,873



87,491



89,710



88,814



90,149

Core deposits



6,157,883



6,091,847



5,825,239



5,546,681



5,136,412























Government time deposits



214,950



238,950



403,755



500,194



500,344

Other time deposits greater than $250,000



266,325



185,066



168,165



162,075



159,362

Total time deposits greater than $250,000



481,275



424,016



571,920



662,269



659,706

Total deposits



$        6,639,158



$        6,515,863



$        6,397,159



$        6,208,950



$        5,796,118























[1] As of January 1, 2021, other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 have been included in core deposits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans



(Unaudited)

TABLE 8







December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

Nonaccrual loans: [1]





















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other



$           183



$           689



$           699



$         1,412



$         1,461

Real estate:





















Residential mortgage



4,623



5,351



5,280



4,553



4,115

Home equity



786



880



434



439



524

Commercial mortgage











Consumer



289



317



332



790



92

Total nonaccrual loans



5,881



7,237



6,745



7,194



6,192

Other real estate owned ("OREO"):





















Real estate:





















Residential mortgage











Total OREO











Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")



5,881



7,237



6,745



7,194



6,192

Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]





















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other



945





29





Real estate:





















Residential mortgage





444



1,438



4,522



567

Home equity



44









Consumer



374



166



100



262



240

Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest



1,363



610



1,567



4,784



807

Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]





















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other





12



26



63



100

Real estate:





















Residential mortgage



3,768



4,458



4,258



5,473



5,718

Commercial mortgage



1,043



1,577



1,636



1,698



1,761

Consumer



92



99



132



198



207

Total restructured loans still accruing interest



4,903



6,146



6,052



7,432



7,786

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest



$       12,147



$       13,993



$       14,364



$       19,410



$       14,785























Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans



0.12  %



0.14  %



0.13  %



0.14  %



0.12  %

Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO



0.12  %



0.14  %



0.13  %



0.14  %



0.12  %

Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO



0.14  %



0.16  %



0.16  %



0.23  %



0.14  %

Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO



0.24  %



0.28  %



0.28  %



0.38  %



0.30  %























Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:





















Balance at beginning of quarter



$         7,237



$         6,745



$         7,194



$         6,192



$       13,187

Additions



1,375



1,951



1,879



2,257



1,370

Reductions:





















Payments



(933)



(767)



(1,120)



(292)



(3,186)

Return to accrual status



(1,034)



(141)



(84)



(99)



(548)

Sales of NPAs











(4,353)

Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments



(764)



(551)



(1,124)



(864)



(278)

Total reductions



(2,731)



(1,459)



(2,328)



(1,255)



(8,365)

Balance at end of quarter



$         5,881



$         7,237



$         6,745



$         7,194



$         6,192























[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans



(Unaudited)

TABLE 9







Three Months Ended



Year Ended





Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Allowance for credit  losses ("ACL"):





























ACL at beginning of period



$     74,587



$     77,781



$     81,553



$     83,269



$     80,542



$     83,269



$     47,971

Adoption of ASU 2016-13















3,566

Adjusted ACL at beginning of period



74,587



77,781



81,553



83,269



80,542



83,269



51,537































(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]



(7,417)



(2,969)



(2,963)



(974)



4,496



(14,323)



38,930































Charge-offs:





























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other



379



334



401



609



676



1,723



3,026

Real estate:





























Residential mortgage















63

Commercial mortgage















75

Consumer



952



829



1,523



1,098



1,856



4,402



8,191

Total charge-offs



1,331



1,163



1,924



1,707



2,532



6,125



11,355































Recoveries:





























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other



358



281



276



89



189



1,004



1,157

Real estate:





























Construction



1,159











1,159



131

Residential mortgage



13



53



186



106



15



358



229

Home equity









9



2



9



33

Commercial mortgage







65



8



1



73



16

Consumer



728



604



588



753



556



2,673



2,591

Total recoveries



2,258



938



1,115



965



763



5,276



4,157

Net (recoveries) charge-offs



(927)



225



809



742



1,769



849



7,198

ACL at end of period



$     68,097



$     74,587



$     77,781



$     81,553



$     83,269



$     68,097



$     83,269































Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs



$ 5,073,069



$ 5,022,909



$ 5,110,820



$ 5,079,874



$ 5,034,717



$ 5,071,516



$ 4,855,169

Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans



(0.07)         %



0.02  %



0.06  %



0.06  %



0.14  %



0.02  %



0.15  %































[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR.

[2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income.  The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

 

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(Unaudited)

TABLE 10

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:







Dec 31,



Sep 30,



Jun 30,



Mar 31,



Dec 31,

(Dollars in thousands)



2021



2021



2021



2021



2020

ACL



$        68,097



$        74,587



$        77,781



$        81,553



$        83,269























Total loans



$   5,101,649



$   5,045,797



$   5,077,318



$   5,137,849



$   4,964,113

Less: PPP loans



91,327



218,671



434,610



597,819



416,375

Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)



$   5,010,322



$   4,827,126



4,642,708



4,540,030



$   4,547,738























Ratio of ACL to total loans



1.33 %



1.48 %



1.53 %



1.59 %



1.68 %

Ratio of ACL to core loans



1.36 %



1.55 %



1.68 %



1.80 %



1.83 %

 

 

Central Pacific Financial Corp.

