BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a premier provider of traumatic and acquired brain injury rehabilitation services, announced today that all patient therapy sessions will be delivered remotely via its existing telehealth technology.
"Centre for Neuro Skills has taken steps to maintain the continuity of care for our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Harrington, president and COO of Centre for Neuro Skills. "Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials, we are now remotely delivering the same high-quality, individualized treatment to individuals recovering from brain injury. Our highest priority is the safety and health of our patients, staff and the public. Telehealth is one example of how CNS is providing innovative care to its patients."
All CNS patients -- day treatment, outpatient and in-patient -- will receive their therapeutic dosing through telehealth. This includes the full spectrum of CNS' therapeutic treatments and patient communications, including: counseling, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, education therapy, case management, family communication, business partner communication and physician or specialist consultation. Therapy sessions will not be provided in-person at clinics.
Telehealth has been recognized as a safe means of delivering care during the current coronavirus public health emergency. CNS' telehealth program utilizes the secure and HIPAA-compliant Ring Central platform, powered by Zoom. The platform supports real-time audio and visual interactions between staff and patients.
In compliance with safety precautions for patients and staff, CNS is still accepting new patients at all six facilities in California and Texas. New day treatment patients will remain at home and receive their evaluations and services through telehealth.
Please see the CNS website for more information about CNS' telehealth services and measures being taken to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.
About Centre for Neuro Skills
Centre for Neuro Skills is recognized as an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for individuals recovering from all types of brain injury. CNS effectively covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has locations throughout Texas and California. For more information about Center for Neuro Skills visit: https://www.neuroskills.com/
