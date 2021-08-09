LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Centric migrated their tokens from the TRON blockchain to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) earlier this month, users wishing to convert between CNR and CNS outside Centric's native wallet had only one option: MetaMask. Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric, announced today that the conversion tool at Centricswap.com now integrates with six more external wallets.
"Besides the MetaMask software wallet, users may now use Centricswap.com to freely convert BEP-20 (BSC) CNS and CNR held in Trust Wallet, Math Wallet, TokenPocket, WalletConnect, and the Binance Chain Wallet," said Butcher. "For users who prefer a hardware wallet, Centricswap.com now supports SafePal as well," he added.
Butcher encouraged investors trying out a new wallet to follow best practices.
"To protect your holdings, I always recommend sending a small test amount the first time you use a new wallet," said Butcher.
The announcement follows a post-migration partnership with decentralized finance (DeFi) project RastaFinance. Earlier this week, Centric also announced a Centric Swap (CNS) payment integration with MyCryptoCheckout.
Learn more about Centric - https://www.centric.com
Download Centric's Whitepaper - https://www.centric.com/whitepaper/
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
Media Contact
Tommy Butcher, Centric, +1 800 369 3701, admin@centric.com
SOURCE Centric