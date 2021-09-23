CLEVELAND, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Consulting, a global business and technology consulting services firm, is proud to be recognized by ERC as a great workplace for top talent in Northeast Ohio. This is the tenth consecutive year the organization has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 Award, placing the firm in the prestigious category of 2021 Legacy Award Winners.
"Winning this award for 10 years in a row is a real testament to the emphasis Centric places on creating unmatched experiences," said Kindra Helm, a Senior Manager in Cleveland. "As a consulting company, our people truly are our most valuable asset, and Centric demonstrates day in and day out how to lead and develop people to bring them the most value and to bring our clients even greater value."
NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 23rd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.
"More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals. The data from this program helps employers stay current on organizational practices and understand what top performers want and need so they can be responsive," said Samantha Marx, Member Service Director at ERC, who oversees the program.
NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Kelly Keefe, President of ERC, said, "Talent wins in today's labor market. The NorthCoast 99 winners know this, so they continue to build progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits to attract and retain the best and brightest. We're thrilled to recognize the 2021 winning organizations and look forward to sharing their success stories."
About Centric Consulting
Centric Consulting is a global management consulting firm that guides companies in the search for answers to complex digital, business and technology problems by asking tough questions, leading crucial conversations and blending our experts with yours. As you go where you want to grow, we can help you conquer change, optimize processes, elevate your technology, and compete in a digital world.
Headquartered in Ohio, with more than 1,000 employees and locations across the country and India, Centric has been honored over the years with awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, the firm was recognized as one of Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.
About ERC
Since 1920, ERC has provided people data and HR services to help leaders make better decisions. Through our certified HR advisors, we offer consultative services, compensation benchmarking and data, workplace polls and surveys, networking, and cost savings opportunities. We also offer virtual and classroom instructor-led training, on-demand learning, individual and team assessments, one-on-one coaching, and employee engagement services. In addition, ERC sponsors the ERChealth insurance program for Ohio employers. Additional information about ERC and our services can be found at http://www.yourERC.com.
About NorthCoast 99
NorthCoast 99 is an awards program that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. The program was developed in 1999 by ERC. ERC helps organizations make their workplaces great by providing expert people with solutions that include training, consulting, research, and HR support services.
The 2021 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino's Awards; Impact Architects; Maloney + Novotny; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; UKG; and Wayfind Creative.
