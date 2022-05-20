CEO Dave Rosevelt joins a network of more than 2,000 leaders in commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion at Centric.
DAYTON, Ohio, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced its CEO Dave Rosevelt signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge, demonstrating the firm's commitment to bringing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) to all corners of its business.
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions available showcase real-life examples of open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments.
"This pledge underscores our ongoing and rigorous commitment to DEI as a core component of our business," said Rosevelt. "Centric has always prided itself on creating a great culture for our employees, but we are challenging our notions of exclusivity. In order to do that, we have to listen, collaborate and learn from others, and this pledge will help us do that."
Centric has put DEI squarely in focus in recent years. In 2020, the company launched Centric Together, a company-wide initiative consisting of six pillars of DEI action and more than 80 employees from across the firm working to lead the effort. Last year, Centric brought on a DEI leader to help translate its DEI vision to meaningful and measurable progress.
"Centric was built on a commitment to developing authentic client and employee relationships. We're applying that same ethic to evolve our systems, practices and culture to welcome and nurture a more diverse workforce and grow diverse leaders throughout Centric," said Shan Mukhtar, Centric's DEI Leader. "The actions we're taking right now, the way we are making decisions and equipping ourselves with new awareness and skills all funnel into that central commitment."
About The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known – and unsuccessful – actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.
About Centric Consulting
Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched in-house expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption.
Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients' toughest problems, delivering custom solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what's best for your business.
In every project, you get a trusted Centric advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.
Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,200 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, the firm was recognized as one of Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.
Visit http://www.centricconsulting.com learn more. Connect with Centric Consulting: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
