Program provides unique employee experience and strengthens the firm's growing National Salesforce Practice
DAYTON, Ohio, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Consulting announced today it has aligned with the Salesforce Talent Alliance program to offer specialized training and development for its consultants – and further strengthen its growing National Salesforce Practice.
The Salesforce Talent Alliance program provides Centric the opportunity to connect with Salesforce professionals who have less than six months of experience and come from diverse backgrounds who are ready to learn and immerse themselves into the growing Salesforce ecosystem. Through this alliance, Centric has developed a training program specifically for its new Salesforce consultants to give them a one-of-a-kind experience and growth opportunities.
"We are confident we can train an individual with a specific skill set for the right role while leveraging Salesforce's learning platform and hands-on experience," said Traci Whetzel, Centric's National Salesforce Practice Director. "Our Centric team had an opportunity to learn about Salesforce early in our careers, and I am thrilled we can now pay our opportunities forward thoughtfully and purposefully."
Centric's commitment to the Salesforce Talent Alliance program is a natural extension of its growing partnership with Salesforce. Centric recently received Salesforce's Ridge Status as a result of its unmatched employee and client experiences and earned multiple Salesforce Navigator specializations across its products. Providing training and development opportunities through this alliance allows Centric to continue to bring the best Salesforce-skilled talent to its clients.
