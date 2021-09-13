DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Consulting, a global business and technology consulting firm with over 1,000 employees, is honored to be recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the top 10 Best Large Firms to Work For.
The publication's rankings are based on survey responses by upto 15,000 consultants, representing more than 300 firms, which rate employee satisfaction in culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.
This is Centric's first year ranking in the "large firms" category, earning eighth place out of 21 winners, but it has been recognized by the magazine in past years – as a top small firm and a leader in employee morale.
"Our company name comes from a singular focus on employee and client happiness – and awards like this one provide validation that we are doing the right things as we scale to continue to deliver on that goal," said Larry English, company President and co-founder.
Since the company was founded in 1999, its leaders set out to build the best culture in the consulting industry — one that celebrates individuals and creates lifelong friendships. That commitment to employees, clients and communities has earned Centric more than 100 accolades along the way.
Most recently, Centric was recognized as one of Fast Company's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators. The firm was also named a 10-time NorthCoast 99 Award winner for its commitment to being one of Northeast Ohio's great workplaces. And, year after year, Centric continues to make Forbes' list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.
"Having an exceptional culture has always been the core of our success," said English. "We invest the same care into maintaining and evolving our culture as we put into our business strategy."
