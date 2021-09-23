LONDON, Sep. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Chief Operating Officer Tommy Butcher announced Centric has partnered with Tourvest Travel Services (TTS), a corporate travel company based in South Africa. Centric will assist TTS in integrating transactions in Centric's cryptocurrencies, Centric Swap (CNS) and Centric Rise (CNR).
Butcher said, "We're honored Tourvest Travel Services selected Centric as their cryptocurrency partner. We're looking forward to assisting the team with a strategy to incorporate Centric, eventually including our forthcoming CenPay merchant services solution."
Sholtz Fourie, Chief Financial Officer of TTS said, "As innovators in the travel space, Tourvest Travel Services had been seeking to utilize a cryptocurrency to add to our array of payment options used to transact with our corporate clients and partners. After exploring options, we came across Centric. We are impressed by Centric's plan to build a global digital currency and bring much needed stability to crypto."
Tourvest, TTS's parent company, began in 1997 through the incorporation of a number of long established tourism companies. They own and operate South Africa's largest holiday website, Travel.co.za.
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About Tourvest Travel Services
Through respected brands and global infrastructure, Tourvest Travel Services (TTS) is able to provide tailored and flexible solutions to meet corporate travel management needs, whether through traditional operations or the more cost effective online procurement systems. Sophisticated online travel management tools assist in travel policy compliance control and provide Big Data to ensure clients always get the absolute best value for their spend. Constant measurement and tracking of service levels ensures that the service being provided is of the highest level.
