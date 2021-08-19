CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- P.E Nation, the athleisure and activewear brand, has successfully implemented Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution, and Centric is celebrating with the release of a success story. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, P.E Nation offers a new genre of fashion sports luxe athleisure and activewear. Its apparel categories are expanding, and it has released successful collaborations with brands including Speedo & H&M.
To manage this growth, P.E Nation selected Centric Fashion PLM.
"The bigger the business gets, the slower spreadsheets move and that leads to frustration," explains Mark Rogers, Head of Operations at P.E Nation. "To scale a business properly, you need everything under one roof and PLM was the natural next step for us."
"Centric simply made sense to us," explains Rogers. "The link between Adobe IllustratorTM and Centric PLM means the design team can create a style in Illustrator and automatically send it straight through PLM for feedback. The ease of the interface, the usability, the fact that we can generate reports out of it－it's a one stop shop."
With P.E Nation already seeing efficiencies due to Centric PLM, the feedback from teams is positive.
Rogers says, "They can see how user-friendly it is and how much faster they can get their work done. The beauty of Centric is that it's cloud-based. You can use it even if you're not coming into the office."
"In the next months I think we are going to see efficiencies, not only in creating styles but approving those styles too. Centric PLM will link to our sales tool, so as soon as a style is approved by sales, it's pulled straight through into their system, which is phenomenal. We're also creating a supplier portal in Centric PLM, that's very exciting. No more mistakes or pulling through incorrect information."
"We are delighted that P.E Nation is experiencing greater efficiency and agility thanks to Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Centric is proud to be a crucial element of P.E Nation's growth and future success."
Learn more about Centric Fashion PLM.
P.E Nation (http://www.pe-nation.com)
P.E NATION was concepted in Sydney, Australia by Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning.
Since its launch in March 2016, the brands' street-meets-sportswear offering has expanded to include extremely technical active wear, nostalgic 90's streetwear, performance snow gear, accessories, fashion denim and now, a basics range. Always in constant motion, and moving at lightning speed, 2021 sees the expansion of the product categories, exclusive capsules, many global initiatives and like-minded brand collaborations for P.E NATION.
P.E NATION was born from a universal need for multi-faceted active wear, given the global shift towards juggling a fast pace life. The lifestyle trend of women wearing active wear all day, showcased an actual gap in the market, highlighting the need for fashion-active wear: active wear, that is design-driven and led by relevant global fashion trends, with curated seasonal colours, and considered silhouettes, styled and outfitted in a fashionable way, yet working with key performance fabrications and technical properties attributed to sportswear. Couple this, with a distinct and signature aesthetic, that is highly recognizable and un-wavering, and a clear vision and voice for the brand, this has been the very basis of building and creating one of the most coveted and adaptable active wear labels, that is disrupting the global athleisure market, taking on the international scene with verve.
The P.E NATION philosophy is centred around quality design and construction, whilst offering fashion forward, comfortable and fashionable pieces, specifically designed to take you from the studio to street. The brand reflects a sense of strength in unity and community, encouraging women to find their passion and flair and celebrate an active way of life. P.E NATION. Active-streetwear for urban life, lived at fast-pace. Designed to perform, all day, every day.
Media Contact
Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, 14385015498, cnewhouse@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software