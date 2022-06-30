Centric PLM™ v7.5 empowers users with enhanced teamwork, cross-platform integration and security
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, introduces industry-driven new tools for customers to face market challenges with its latest release, Centric PLM v7.5. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
"As customers continue to grapple with market challenges, sustainability concerns, supply chain disruption and an ongoing shift to hybrid working, agile workplace collaboration is crucial," says Ron Watson, VP of Product at Centric Software. "Centric PLM enables internal and external teams to come together to solve problems, respond proactively when roadblocks occur, make decisions and create more sustainable products, from design to sourcing to merchandising. It will improve collaboration for everyone from anywhere, any time. As with all of our solutions, we worked closely with our innovation partners and Customer Advisory Board to develop the latest Centric PLM release."
Centric Software has always taken an agnostic approach to integrations in order to remain as flexible and market-responsive as possible. Centric PLM is an open platform solution that integrates with almost any third-party system including other PLM software, 80+ different ERP solutions, numerous CAD/3D solutions, PIM's, E-commerce, 100+ APIs, communication tools such as Slack, and many more. Centric PLM v7.5 introduces Microsoft Teams integration to further boost fast, efficient communication. Centric PLM users can now chat seamlessly in Teams while working in Centric PLM.
"Having to jump from one application to another slows down team collaboration and can lead to errors," says Jose Perez, Senior Manager Marketing Operations at Swarovski. "The new MS Teams integration will provide Teams users with a great opportunity to streamline collaborative work and facilitate a more intuitive way of interacting with products in development."
The latest Centric PLM release also introduces multi-factor authentication to log in to Centric PLM, a critical layer of security when so many customers' teams work remotely from different devices.
"The latest version of Centric PLM keeps pace with the rapidly evolving needs of our customers," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Centric PLM is already a highly collaborative platform, and we are confident that the newest release will drive more efficient communication, collaboration and project management to help customers improve sustainability and meet the challenges of the current market head-on."
