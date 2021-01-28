CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader Centric Software extends its CAD agnostic approach with integration to multiple, leading 3D design and development solutions with the release of a SOLIDWORKS 3D connector. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Guided by Centric's Customer Advisory Board and feedback from its robust PLM user base, Centric's 3D strategy is committed to driving digital transformation for brands, retailers and manufacturers. Now, Centric has launched a connector for Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS, the popular hard goods 3D design platform. Dassault Systèmes is also the parent company of Centric Software.
This new connector comes on the heels of multiple innovations in 3D PLM including connectors to other 3D environments such as Browzwear, Optitex and soon to come with CLO. Like Centric's existing 3D connectors, the SOLIDWORKS connector enables 3D designers and product teams to access Centric PLM from SOLIDWORKS and vice versa.
"Integrating SOLIDWORKS and Centric PLM enables companies to eliminate manual processes and time-consuming data entry, and centralizes all creative, technical and production-related details relevant to the product lifecycle. Access to 3D models in Centric PLM for previews, reviews and use in sales and marketing collateral speeds time to market through accessible collaboration. Ultimately, end-to-end 3D integration improves profitability and shortens the product development cycle," says Ron Watson, VP Product at Centric Software.
"We are really excited about the SOLIDWORKS/Centric PLM connector as it will give us the ability to seamlessly integrate CAD functions, automate certain tasks, deploy revisions and really improve communication between design, engineering and suppliers," says Radu Ghiorghie, Design Director, InterDesign
Centric has also released Browzwear 3D 2.0, an update to its Browzwear connector, now with Bill of Materials (BOM) integration, enabling designers to automatically create a BOM for a new style in Centric 8 by checking in its completed Browzwear 3D design file.
"The new Browzwear connector automates the process of creating a BOM right from the design space," says Watson. "Centric PLM will use its libraries to generate a BOM matching materials, colors and quantities used in the 3D design, which designers can edit as necessary. This cuts out huge amounts of data entry, enabling a designer to automatically create a BOM in under five seconds."
"We're proud to partner with SOLIDWORKS to forge the path ahead for total 3D design and PLM integration and to announce an update to our Browzwear connector," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Our vision is to provide a continuous 3D workflow that directly responds to the needs of our customers, bringing benefits such as reduced time to market, lowered development costs, increased product innovation and a smaller environmental footprint."
Learn more about Centric 3D Connect
Media Contact
Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, 14385015498, cnewhouse@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software