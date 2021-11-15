LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Centric announced that Centric Swap (CNS) is now listed with Changelly, an "instant crypto exchange." A third party integration with Indacoin allows users in supported countries* to purchase CNS from Changelly with Visa, MasterCard and Apple Pay. Centric Swap is also available for exchange with over 200 crypto assets already available on Changelly.
"The Changelly listing, including the on-ramp made possible by Indacoin, represents an important milestone for Centric," said Centric COO Tommy Butcher. "The ability for investors in various parts of the world to purchase CNS with a credit or debit card simplifies the acquisition process—especially for new crypto investors."
Centric's CEO Joel Clelland added, "The credit card option makes it easy to buy Centric Swap. If you can place an order on Amazon, you can purchase CNS through Changelly."
Centric Swap listed earlier this year with Changelly's sister site, Changelly PRO. Credit card orders are available only on the main Changelly site, however, and Changelly is the first exchange to offer CNS purchase by credit card.
A spokesperson from Changelly said, "We are inspired by the Centric project and its desire to bring the day of crypto mass adoption closer. Welcome CNS!"
- The credit / debit card option through Indacoin is not currently available to users in the following countries, nor with cards issued by banks of these countries: United States of America, Afghanistan, Algeria, Bolivia, Botswana, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Ecuador, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Puerto Rico, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Tunisia, Uganda, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe.
To stay in the loop on all the latest developments with Centric, readers can follow Centric on Twitter and join the announcement channel on Telegram.
About Centric
Centric is an innovative dual-token digital currency and decentralized blockchain protocol built on sound economics. The dual-token model rewards adoption with a fixed hourly yield, and stabilizes over time as it self-regulates token supply to meet ongoing changes in demand.
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world, and Centric's innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long term is what sets them apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, Centric focuses on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that blockchain enables.
Learn more about Centric:
Website: https://www.centric.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/centricrise
About Changelly
Changelly provides an ecosystem of products and services that enables customers to have a one-stop-shop experience when engaging with crypto.
Operating since 2015, Changelly acts as an intermediary between crypto exchanges and users, offering access to 200+ cryptocurrencies that can be effortlessly swapped within 10 minutes on desktop and on the go via Changelly mobile app.
In 2020, Changelly branched out to accommodate the needs of traders. PRO has been built as a platform focused on the customer's needs, effectively enabling retail buying and selling digital tokens and coins. Piggy-backing on the great support system found within Changelly, Changelly PRO will provide the community with high limits, effective pricing, fast execution, and 24/7 live support.
Learn more about Changelly:
Changelly Website: changelly.com
Twitter: twitter.com/Changelly_team
Media Contact
Tommy Butcher, Centric, 1 800 369 3701, pr@centric.com
SOURCE Centric