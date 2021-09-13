LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Midwest-based call center, Centrinex, announces a partnership with LoanPro, the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software (LMS) in the US/Canadian marketplace. The addition of LoanPro to Centrinex's LMS portfolio brings yet another platform option to the call center's financial clients who wish to bring even more efficiencies to their loan/lease lifecycles.
LoanPro, a SaaS-based loan servicing, management, and collections software company that empowers tech-forward lenders through automation and data visibility, is one of the fastest-growing technology platforms in the industry. Since the platform is built entirely on cloud APIs, it provides a dynamic and flexible solution that is unique in the market and is a welcome addition to Centrinex's LMS portfolio.
"Our team spent time reviewing LoanPro, and while we are LMS agnostic, we see how it will benefit our call center clients," Bart N. Miller, Centrinex founder and CEO, says. "Considering that we customize our LMS platform recommendations to each client, we're excited to have LoanPro in our repertoire."
Lloyd Roberts, LoanPro co-founder and CRO explains, "Borrowers are accustomed to, and almost demand an enhanced customer experience with digital payment. By offering LoanPro's nextgen LMS to Centrinex's lending clients, they have another option for solving the problems their borrowers are actually looking to have solved. We look forward to this new partnership with Centrinex and all that we will accomplish together to truly better serve lenders and their customers."
About Centrinex
Centrinex is the nation's leader in call center management for banks, financial services and other industries, such as healthcare, transportation companies and government agencies. The company improves its clients' bottom-line performance with industry-leading knowledge and talent. To learn more, visit https://www.centrinex.com.
About LoanPro
LoanPro offers the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. LoanPro is trusted by 600+ lenders, who enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I, & SOC II certified platform. For more information, visit loanpro.io.
