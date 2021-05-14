IRVINE, Calif., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions, a leader in the integrated payment application space, announced today a new application for Oracle EBS Financials that allows users to run credit cards and eChecks directly in the software.
The application, EBizCharge for Oracle EBS Financials, allows Oracle users to run transactions, enable customers to pay by email, automate payment collections, and more directly inside Oracle EBS Financials.
Merchants who use EBizCharge for Oracle EBS financials can provide convenient payment options to their customers. With the email pay feature and the customer payment portal, customers can pay off invoices from their email inboxes or log in to a secure portal to manage transactions. These payment tools will cut down on collection times and time-consuming follow-up, leading to increased cash flow for merchants.
"Oracle is a strong player in the ERP space," said Frank Khalid, Manager of Software Engineering. "We're excited to offer a robust payment application that seamlessly works with one of the leading ERP solutions to give users an unparalleled payment processing experience."
The application significantly reduces processing costs, comes with extensive payment features, and gives merchants the enhanced levels of data security they require for sensitive customer credit card information. All customer payment information is stored off-site in a PCI compliant manner, which eliminates double data entry.
Merchants can use the batch processing feature to simultaneously capture multiple preauthorizations, reducing manual processing, and can quickly and securely request updated payment information from their customers with the request payment method feature.
The EBizCharge for Oracle EBS Financials payment integration will speed up payment collections, eliminate double data entry, and make convenient payment processing possible within Oracle EBS Financials.
About Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on Century Business Solutions, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
