IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions, a leader in the integrated payment application space, announced today a new application for MyChart by Epic that allows patients and customers to pay bills by credit card directly in their MyChart portal.
The application, EBizCharge for MyChart, allows customers to manage and pay off bills, set up auto pay for recurring transactions, and use the guest checkout feature for quick one-time payments in their MyChart account.
EBizCharge for MyChart allows medical professionals to provide a convenient payment option for their patients and customers. Patients can view their medical charts, appointment reminders, bills, and more all in one place and make payments inside the MyChart environment. This level of seamless integration will cut down on payment collection times and time-consuming follow-up, leading to increased cash flow.
"After establishing our leadership in the accounting and CRM space, we're excited to extend our payment expertise to hospitals and medical professionals," said Mo Elhanafy, CTO and VP of Software Engineering. "EBizCharge for Epic MyChart is an innovative payment solution that will help merchants get paid on time and substantially improve the customer payment experience."
The application significantly reduces processing costs, comes with extensive payment features, and gives merchants the enhanced levels of data security they require for sensitive customer credit card information. All patient payment information is stored off-site in a PCI compliant manner, which eliminates double data entry.
The EBizCharge for MyChart payment integration will help cut down on wait times for payments, eliminate double data entry, and make convenient payment processing possible within MyChart.
About Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on Century Business Solutions, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, Century Business Solutions, 888-500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE Century Business Solutions