IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The integration, EBizCharge for Zoho Inventory, allows Zoho users to accept, add, and manage payments from customer profiles, sales orders, and invoices directly inside Zoho Inventory.
Merchants who use EBizCharge for Zoho Inventory will have the ability to import deposits from invoices and sales order lists. This integration will streamline the collection process to reduce late payments and eliminate time-consuming accounting processes which can lead to additional charges for both businesses and their customers.
"The EBizCharge integration enables Zoho users to save customer payment methods, as well as take payments on a customer, sales order, or invoice directly inside Zoho Inventory. Taking payments inside this software saves time by removing the need to manually reconcile payments," said Rebecca Seliner, Vice President of Product Development and Operations.
This application significantly reduces processing costs and gives merchants the enhanced levels of data security they require for sensitive customer credit card information. All customer payment information is stored off-site in a PCI-compliant manner, which eliminates double data entry.
Merchants can capture preauthorizations on sales orders, store multiple credit cards for customers, reduce manual processing, and can quickly and securely update payment information for their customers. The EBizCharge for Zoho Inventory payment integration will speed up payment collections, eliminate double data entry, and make convenient payment processing possible within Zoho Inventory.
About Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Magento, Zoho, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on Century Business Solutions, visit https://ebizcharge.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, EBizCharge by Century Business Solutions, 8885007798, jessica.t@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE Century Business Solutions