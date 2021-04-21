IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with 121eCommerce, a premier Magento website development agency.
The partnership will use Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway integrates with dozens of ERPs and accounting programs—as well as CRM software and online shopping carts—to automate payment acceptance and allow credit card processing directly inside existing software.
EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts.
"We're excited about this partnership because we will now be able to offer our clients industry-leading credit card processing at great rates," explained Ben Chafetz, CEO of 121eCommerce. "But what I'm most excited about is their five-star customer service. Like us, they take a customer-first approach, and that's why we complement each other so well."
EBizCharge provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes. With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between 121eCommerce and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About 121eCommerce
121eCommerce is an eCommerce web development company that has earned a reputation as a go-to agency for project rescues and complex site builds. Based out of Cleveland, Ohio, they offer a full stack of Magento web development services and have helped hundreds of B2C and B2B eCommerce sites realize their ROI by delivering expert Magento services with solid customer service. They are an Adobe Gold Solution Partner and only one of twelve North American partners with a specialization in Magento Commerce Cloud. They were named Adobe's 2020 Emerging Solution Partner of the Year and have worked with top companies, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Cessna, and Graco. For more information, visit https://www.121ecommerce.com/.
Media Contact
