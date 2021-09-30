IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Calsoft Systems, a Microsoft Certified Gold partner in ERP, to allow credit card processing directly within Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Microsoft Dynamics 365.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Microsoft Dynamics 365. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"Calsoft Systems is excited to partner with Century Business Solutions in order to bring a simplified method of credit card processing and payment acceptance to Dynamics 365 customers. We look forward to sharing these powerful benefits with our established customers, as well as future opportunities to come." —Andrew Rausch, Account Manager
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Calsoft Systems and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Microsoft Dynamics 365.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Calsoft Systems
For over two decades, Calsoft Systems has been a leading provider of business technology solutions, specializing in ERP systems implementation for Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Microsoft Dynamics AX, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. As a Microsoft Gold Certified partner and award winner, Calsoft excels in multi-site ERP implementations, tailored customizations, comprehensive IT support services, and boutique customer service. Our expertise in the distribution, logistics, manufacturing and travel industries enable our clients to leverage an enterprise system to its fullest potential. For more information, visit Calsoft.com
