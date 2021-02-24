IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with CMoore, LLC, a proactive bookkeeping and accounting firm, to allow credit card processing directly within Quickbooks™.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Quickbooks™ that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Quickbooks™.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Quickbooks™. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"Accepting credit card payments and applying those payments to invoices can be a challenging process," said Cindy Moore, Owner at CMoore, LLC. "By integrating the payment solution directly with Quickbooks™, the process becomes streamlined and saves businesses time and money."
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between CMoore, LLC and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Quickbooks™.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About CMoore, LLC
CMoore, LLC began in November 2013 when Cindy Moore decided that she would merge her experiences as both a small business owner and accounting professional into a firm supporting entrepreneurial businesses using Intuit's QuickBooks™ Desktop and Online products. Providing support and training to new and established businesses to improve workflow and to assist in year-end report generation and tax preparation are some of the key components of the services we provide. With experience in construction, retail, healthcare, and professional services, we are well positioned to support our clients. For more information, visit http://www.cidmoore.com.
