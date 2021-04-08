IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Crimson Agility, a full-service eCommerce consulting and development firm, to allow credit card processing directly within Magento.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Magento that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Magento.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Magento. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"EBizCharge is easily implemented on Magento and provides immediate benefit for our clients," said David Baier, Managing Partner at Crimson Agility. "EBizCharge supports many upstream and downstream platforms as well, which is a common requirement. We are excited to be working closely with Century's stellar team."
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Crimson Agility and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Magento.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Crimson Agility
Crimson Agility is a full-service Magento services firm with an in-depth knowledge of the Magento platform and eCommerce. Crimson Agility provides a broad set of design, development, integration, and marketing skills, as well as years of industry experience and successful implementations. At Crimson Agility, we are not only dedicated to helping all our clients achieve positive outcomes, but to being a collaborative and trusted partner. For more information, visit https://www.crimsonagility.com.
