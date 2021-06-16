IRVINE, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Diesel-IT, a software selection and implementation consulting firm, to allow credit card processing directly within Microsoft Dynamics.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Microsoft Dynamics.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Microsoft Dynamics. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"Century Business Solutions is constantly broadening and improving its EBizCharge platform for use with many solutions. We are proud to work with clients and Century Business Solutions to bring these offerings to a broader market." —Diesel-IT
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Diesel-IT and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Microsoft Dynamics.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Diesel-IT
Diesel-IT is a software selection and implementation consulting firm. Along with our partners, our software and services expertise can help you choose the best ERP, CRM, other tools, and implementation team. For more information, visit http://www.diesel-it.com.
