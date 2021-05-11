IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with DSWi, a business consulting firm specializing in process improvement and ERP solutions, to allow credit card processing directly within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Oracle NetSuite.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Oracle NetSuite that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Oracle NetSuite.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Business Central and NetSuite. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"Our partnership with Century Business Solutions allows us to provide a best-in-class payment platform to our customers," said Kyle Collins, Director of Business Development at DSWi. "This is a crucial offering as more and more of our ERP customers are adjusting to business trends and the need for electronic payment collection."
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between DSWi and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Oracle NetSuite.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About DSWi
DSWi (formerly Dynamics Southwest, Inc.) is a boutique business consulting firm helping manufacturers, professional services firms, oilfield services companies, and distributors improve efficiency and achieve greater profitability using a combination of process improvement consulting and industry leading ERP solutions. Our team is comprised of accounting, manufacturing, supply chain, and operations experts with decades of experience implementing and supporting Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (formerly Microsoft Dynamics NAV), Oracle NetSuite, and Microsoft Power BI. We have helped over 100 clients from coast to coast grow, cut costs, and become more profitable since we started in 2006. Yesterday, today, and always, our business has one goal: helping your business grow. DSWi has team members spread across the United States and office locations in Houston, The Woodlands, El Paso, and Indianapolis. For more information, visit https://www.dswius.com/.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, Century Business Solutions, 888-500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE Century Business Solutions