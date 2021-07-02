IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Innormax LLC, a consulting company that helps businesses succeed through ERP best practices, to allow credit card processing directly within SAP Business One.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for SAP Business One that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within SAP Business One.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within SAP Business One. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"Through the entire process, we have been impressed with Century Business Solutions's offering," said Tiran Mendis, Director of Consulting at Innormax. "Their insight into our business demands and the quality of their team resulted in a packaged offering that targets the key challenges facing value added resellers in our market space."
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Innormax LLC and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within SAP Business One.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Innormax LLC
Innormax is an SAP Certified Partner for SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign. Founded on the principle of delivering expert business know-how with unmatched insight and customer care, our consultants have a long track record of helping businesses of all shapes and sizes succeed. Innormax is committed to using our knowledge, experience, and vision to provide every client with real value and growth opportunities. We hold ourselves personally responsible for delivering on our values and commitments. For more information, visit https://innormax.com.
