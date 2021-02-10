IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Kreischer Miller, a leading independent accounting, tax, and business advisory firm, to allow credit card processing directly within Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics GP.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics GP.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Microsoft Dynamics. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"The combination of EBizCharge and Microsoft Dynamics will streamline payment processing for our eCommerce and ERP customers, lowering software cost of ownership and enabling an improved customer experience to end customers," said J.T. Hardy, manager at Technology Solutions Group at Kreischer Miller.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Kreischer Miller and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and Microsoft Dynamics GP.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Kreischer Miller
Kreischer Miller is a leading independent accounting, tax, and advisory firm serving the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley areas. We've built our firm to respond to the unique needs of private companies, helping them smoothly transition through growth phases, business cycles, and ownership changes. The companies we work with quickly adapt and respond to changing market opportunities and challenges. That's why our focus is on being responsive, decisive, and forward-thinking. We're up to the challenge—always looking at the road ahead, not in the rear-view mirror. For more information, visit http://www.kmco.com.
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, Century Business Solutions, 888-500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE Century Business Solutions