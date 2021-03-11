IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with LBMC Technology Solutions, one of the largest information technology services and solutions providers in the Southeast, to allow credit card processing directly within Microsoft Dynamics and Sage Intacct.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Dynamics and Sage Intacct that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing in Dynamics GP and NAV and Sage Intacct software for thousands of merchants across the country.
EBizCharge enables merchants to process credit cards directly in Dynamics GP and NAV and Sage Intacct. The integration automatically posts payments and marks invoices as paid, so there's no need to go back into your software at the end of the day to balance your general ledger. Plus, EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security.
"We are thrilled to partner with Century Business Solutions to be able to offer our clients their payment solution, which will enhance their accounting system with an easy and efficient payment gateway," said Bryan Wilton, Vice President at LBMC Technology Solutions.
EBizCharge is designed to pass more information through the point of sale. Line-item details and invoice information are automatically passed to a PCI-compliant payment gateway, which helps qualify credit cards at reduced interchange rates and provides the lowest payment processing fees for Dynamics and Sage users.
EBizCharge is compatible with over 50 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts. The cloud-based payment gateway provides unlimited transactions and batch history for reporting purposes.
Century provides free, in-house customer support and extensive chargeback management to all its customers.
The EBizCharge payment gateway will help streamline workflows, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Dynamics and Sage. Users can run reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Century Business Solutions and LBMC will simplify credit card processing and streamline payment acceptance for thousands of Microsoft Dynamics and Sage Intacct users across the country.
About Century Business Solutions:
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on Century Business Solutions, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About LBMC:
LBMC Technology Solutions provides a comprehensive solution portfolio to help businesses with their digital transformation journey. They support their clients' various business needs as well as provide the appropriate training and project management to ensure that these benefits are realized rapidly and with the least amount of risk. The methodologies and tools LBMC use to deliver projects sets them apart. They understand the real value of any technology solution is turning data into corporate intelligence, which allows clients to better manage today's bottom line and prepare for the marketplace of the future. For more information, please visit https://www.lbmctech.com
