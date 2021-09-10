IRVINE, Calif., Sep. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Parttrap, a Global software company delivering Parttrap® ONE – a complete B2B eCommerce platform, to allow credit card processing directly within the platform.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Parttrap ONE that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Parttrap® ONE B2B/B2C Shopping cart.
Parttrap® ONE is a scalable platform, designed to support expanding organizations. A single instance of Parttrap® ONE can handle multiple sales companies, markets, brands, languages and currencies. Some platform highlights:
- Create and manage B2B, B2C, B2B2X distributor portal and homepage in one platform
- Display customer specific assortment, pricing & promotions
- Supports complex products and aftermarket sales
- Spare Parts Management with interactive SVG and/or 3D models
- Order approval process, punch-out and roundtrips
- Warranties, Claims, returns and quotation management
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Parttrap® ONE. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"The Parttrap ONE digital commerce platform enables a manufacturer or distributor to provide their customers with a powerful eCommerce portal where they can locate a product, review its technical description, 3D, video, inventory availability and price for the product or replacement part. Once the customer makes their decision to purchase, Parttrap uses EBizCharge for the payment processing and integrates directly with the ERP in use in the back office. EBizCharge will reduce open accounts receivable, improve productivity and save on the monthly payment processing fees."
- Chris Robinson, North American Regional Manager
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Parttrap and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Parttrap® ONE.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Parttrap
Parttrap has solid experience in international business knowledge in the distributing and manufacturing vertical as well as in software development. They create innovative digital solutions, providing their customers with tools and the know-how to accelerate their online business.
For more information, visit http://www.parttrap.com
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, Century Business Solutions, 1.888.500.7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE Century Business Solutions