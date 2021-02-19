IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Quality Information Technology, Inc., an accounting and business management software solutions provider, to allow credit card processing directly within Sage 100.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Sage 100 that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within Sage 100.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Sage 100. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Quality Information Technology, Inc. and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within Sage 100.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Quality Information Technology, Inc.
Quality Information Technology, Inc. (Quality IT) provides customized accounting and business management software for the distribution, manufacturing, and professional service industries. Our expertise lies in transforming out of the box software into solutions that work as if they were custom-built specifically for your company. At Quality IT, we understand each business has different business requirements. We work closely with you and your staff to help you reduce costs, streamline your processes, and maximize your business technology. For more information, visit http://www.qit-software.com.
