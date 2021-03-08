IRVINE, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with Riston Financial Service Group, an accounting and bookkeeping firm, to allow credit card processing directly within QuickBooks.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for QuickBooks that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country.
Century's credit card integration allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within QuickBooks.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within QuickBooks. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"This partnership will allow for seamless and efficient processing, making it easier for clients to pay us and collect quickly," said Shaquille Riston, Owner at Riston Financial Service Group.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between Riston Financial Service Group and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within QuickBooks.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About Riston Financial Service Group
Most small business owners feel lost when it comes to their accounting and bookkeeping, so our qualified team works with you to outline and execute steps to improve the financial standing of your business, allowing you to focus on doing what you love while knowing that your numbers are accurate. For more information, visit http://www.ristonfinancialservicegroup.com
Media Contact
Jessica Travis, Century Business Solutions, 888-500-7798, marketing@centurybizsolutions.com
SOURCE Century Business Solutions