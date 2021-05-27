IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Century Business Solutions is excited to announce its partnership with SDL Consulting, a solution-focused organization specializing in ERP implementations and support, to allow credit card processing directly within JAMIS Prime and Acumatica.
Century Business Solutions' development team has built a payment integration for Acumatica that uses Century's proprietary payment gateway, EBizCharge, to provide credit card processing for thousands of merchants across the country. In addition, SDL and Century are partnering to enable credit card processing within JAMIS Prime ERP.
This new partnership allows merchants to process credit cards from directly within JAMIS Prime and Acumatica.
The powerful EBizCharge payment gateway is designed to lower processing fees by submitting line-item details directly to the bank. EBizCharge is fully PCI compliant and offers advanced data encryption and tokenization technology to ensure maximum transaction security within Acumatica. EBizCharge is compatible with over 100 leading ERP and accounting systems and major online shopping carts and provides unlimited transaction and batch history for reporting purposes.
"Our partnership with CBS has allowed us to provide an integrated solution for credit card processing that is quick to implement, easy to use, and provides a wide variety of processing options," said Clarissa Ward, Consulting Director of Integrations at SDL.
With EBizCharge, users can run custom reports, sort through transactions by category, and immediately release funds when issuing refunds.
The partnership between SDL Consulting and Century Business Solutions will help streamline workflow, eliminate double data entry, and make payment processing more efficient within JAMIS Prime and Acumatica.
About Century Business Solutions
Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution, EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts and is specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 100+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Magento, and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.
About SDL Consulting
SDL Consulting brings the right people together to challenge established thinking and drive transformation. They work with clients to build the capabilities that enable organizations to achieve sustainable advantage. As part of client-focused solutions, SDL implements, trains, and helps improve overall client operations utilizing JAMIS Prime ERP and Acumatica Cloud ERP software.
Using industry best practices, SDL brings lessons and knowledge from engagements spanning the GovCon industry and help their clients apply them to their business. Real-world extensive executive management experience brings a perspective that is more than just an accountant's view. SDL Consulting seeks business results from a managerial perspective. They implement systems and processes that produce the information critical to management in an efficient and timely manner. Their top focus is a satisfied client who feels they have achieved their results in a cost-efficient manner. SDL Consulting places a strong emphasis on meeting deadlines and budgets. For more information, visit https://www.sdlconsulting.net.
