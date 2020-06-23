ELMHURST, N.Y., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.centuryfasteners.com) has promoted longtime employee James Harding to Director of Operations.
About James Harding
James Harding brings to the role of Director of Operations, over seventeen years of experience at Century. James joined the Century team in 2003 to create what is now the Centralized Purchasing Division. After serving 8 years in that role, James transitioned from Corporate Purchasing Manager to Branch Manager of the Atlanta Operations in 2011. While serving as Branch Manager, James was integral in branch consolidations, sales office openings, assisting Quality to achieve AS9100D certification, implementation of Quality software and recently leading Century's Branch Closure COVID-19 Protocols Task Force.
James is a graduate from Eastern Kentucky University, BS in Accounting in 1998 and honorably served in the US Marine Corps from 1992 – 1996.
The Director of Operations, will be reporting to both Co-Presidents, Tom Brodsky and Evan Stieglitz.
About Century Fasteners Corp.
Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.cherryaerospace.com).
