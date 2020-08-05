Highlights - Reported Net Income of $377 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to reported Net income of $371 million for the second quarter 2019. Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, reported Net Income of $450 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to $369 million for the second quarter 2019 - Diluted EPS was $0.35 for the second quarter 2020, compared to $0.35 per share for the second quarter in 2019. Excluding Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items, Diluted EPS was $0.42 per share for the second quarter 2020, compared to $0.34 per share for the second quarter 2019 - Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.174 billion for the second quarter 2020, excluding $89 million of Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items - Generated Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1.749 billion for the second quarter 2020 - Generated Free Cash Flow of $803 million for the second quarter 2020, excluding $63 million of cash paid for Integration and Transformation Costs and Special Items - Achieved approximately $620 million of annualized run-rate Adjusted EBITDA cost transformation savings against the three-year goal of $800 million to $1 billion