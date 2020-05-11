MONROE, La., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ed Morche, president of strategic enterprise and government markets at CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will present at the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference on May 13. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:50 a.m. ET.
Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.
About CenturyLink
CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.