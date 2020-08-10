CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg

CenturyLink logo (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

 By CenturyLink, Inc.

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Aug. 11. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:40 a.m. ET.
  • Andrew Dugan, senior vice president and chief technology officer, will present at the Cowen 6th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Aug. 11. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/events-presentations.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at https://news.centurylink.com/.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.