SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forward Edge AI, Inc. – today announced that Eric Adolphe, Forward Edge-AI, Inc.'s Founder and CEO, has been selected as one of the 2021 Federal 100 Award winners. Sponsored by Federal Computer Week magazine, the annual program showcases 100 Government and industry leaders who have played pivotal roles in affecting change, progress and efficiency in determining how the Federal Government acquires, develops and manages Information Technology.
Adolphe was selected to receive the honor by an independent panel of industry and government judges in recognition of his development of an innovative technologies to protect senior citizens, disabled veterans and other vulnerable communities from scams, misinformation and disinformation. Specifically, as Principle Investigator of a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant, Adolphe has led the development of Gabriel® the Robocall Blocking system. Adolphe also has provided mentoring and coaching of other minority owned technology start-ups and Historically Black College/Universities (HBCUs) seeking SBIR funding.
"Our mission is to augment human intelligence and solve complex problems in support of public safety and national defense, and I am honored to be amongst these great Americas as one of this year's Fed100 Awardees," said Adolphe. And "By helping emerging technology companies and HBCUs leverage the SBIR program to bring their innovations to the government market, we are able to secure America's Prosperity, Freedom and Democracy."
About Forward Edge AI: Forward Edge AI, Inc.'s mission is to leverage Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies to solve complex problems of social consequence. Forward Edge is an SBIR program participant, Microsoft for Startups Company, and a member of the Dallas, Texas based Impact Ventures Accelerator program.
The company's first product, Gabriel™ the robocall blocker, leverages Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain/DLT and Real-Time Machine Learning and clustering algorithms to classify emerging scams, misinformation, and disinformation and block them from smartphones before they can metastasize and claim more victims.
