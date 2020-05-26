ST. PAUL, Minn., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KnectIQ Inc., an innovator in cybersecurity, announced today that Rikky Hasan has joined their advisory board.
Rikky Hasan is Chief Executive Officer at MTM Capital Partners, a London-based investment management firm which specializes in quant-based strategies, energy, and resources, which he co-founded in 2003. Rikky also focuses on risk management, strategy and advises major multinationals on corporate finance and restructuring.
Prior to forming MTM Capital Partners, Rikky was the Chief Investment Officer at MAN Group, the world's largest public hedge fund, which managed over $80B in assets. He also worked for Citicorp Investment Bank where he specialized in M&A, risk management and strategy and advised major multinationals on corporate finance and restructuring.
Over his distinguished career he has gained deep domain expertise in cybersecurity, both lecturing and publishing on the topic, and advising military cybersecurity teams.
"KnectIQ is excited to welcome Rikky as an advisor to our growing firm. His business acumen is unmatched, particularly in advising cyber firms in growth and strategy. His deep domain expertise in cybersecurity will be extremely helpful as we pursue government and military contracts," said Ken Morris, CEO.
As cybersecurity continues to dominate headlines throughout the world, Rikky Hasan sees opportunities for new innovations. "KnectIQ is looking at the security issues related to cybersecurity through a fundamentally different lens. By creating a genuine Trust Environment, they are not putting out the fire, they are preventing it. I'm excited to be a part of such a groundbreaking cyber technology firm," comments Mr. Hasan.
Mr. Hasan joins KnectIQ's advisory board with Former CIA Assistant Director John Mullen. "We are humbled that two internationally respected cyber leaders believe in our firm's mission," states Ken Morris.
KnectIQ, Inc. is a privately held provider of innovative cybersecurity tools. Headquartered in St. Paul, MN since 2018, the firm is also registered to conduct business in the EU with an office in Luxembourg.
