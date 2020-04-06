CENTREVILLE, Va., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Parsons' (NYSE: PSN) external statement on March 13, 2020, I am proud of our employee's response to supporting their communities, and furthermore want to share the capabilities and products that are being deployed across our enterprise to empower our customers during this unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It is in these times that I am grateful for Parsons team members like those in Huntsville, Alabama who initiated an effort internally to 3D print face shields, which are being used to augment personal protective equipment for our teams performing mission essential services. I am also grateful for our team in Abu Dhabi who are working closely with the local government, Abu Dhabi Municipality, to sanitize public areas and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At Parsons, people have always been at the center of our 75-year history of excellence and performance. We look forward to upholding that legacy during COVID-19 and fulfilling our corporate purpose of delivering a better world.
With our shared sense of purpose in mind, Parsons is delivering the following capabilities to our customers and communities:
- ALTERNATE CARE FACILITIES: We rapidly convert conference centers, arenas, hotels and other areas into healthcare facilities to treat patients.
- MOBILE AND TRANSPORTABLE COVID-19 INFRASTRUCTURE: We design and deploy safe testing infrastructure, modular energy and secure communications solutions to support rapidly deployed medical environments.
- SMART AND REMOTE SENSING TECHNOLOGY: In support of airports, military bases and ports of entry, we provide contactless passenger check-in and screening, biometrics and modified baggage handling, and screening solutions.
- VIRUS DETECTION AND ELIMINATION: Our pandemic planning, environmental surveillance and sterilization/sanitization offerings help detect and eliminate dangerous viruses.
- CYBER PROTECTION: We expanded our cyber defense solutions to support critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, elections, transportation, energy, emergency services and water/wastewater.
- SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND ANALYSIS: Our open source intelligence, analytics and mission operations software solutions ensure visibility of real-time conditions, and we can virtualize operations centers like traffic management.
- DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: Our information technology advisory, implementation, operations and management services support continuity-of-operations business planning, telework and secure network operations.
As COVID-19 continues disrupting lives and businesses around the world, we are reminded that the true measure of humankind is not our response in times of normalcy, but how we rise to the challenge in times of adversity. While the global situation remains fluid, we remain agile and steadfast in supporting our customer's missions.
For more information on how Parsons is delivering a better world amid COVID-19, please visit: www.Parsons.com/2020/03/commitment
Chuck Harrington
Chairman and CEO
