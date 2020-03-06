NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, an experiential content creation platform, announced today that it has been named a Pinterest Creative Partner, giving brands and retailers advertising on Pinterest the ability to roll out highly interactive ad experiences without any coding or development work.
Ceros will work with Pinterest's advertisers to produce engaging Pin Extensions, which are interactive experiences that Pinners land on after clicking on or swiping up on an ad. This innovative offering allows Pinterest's advertisers the ability to serve up rich, trackable, and immersive digital experiences that drive engagement, awareness, and conversions.
Among the campaigns launched in the last year, Starz tapped Pinterest and Ceros to promote their "book-to-TV' programming by creating a 'virtual living room' Pin Extension that allowed Pinners to engage with Starz programming via an interactive bookshelf.
Ceros currently offers six experiences for brands and retailers interested in leveraging them for Pin Extensions on Pinterest: interactive lookbooks, hotspot experiences, how-to's, lead generators, quizzes, and custom builds. Additionally, through Ceros' analytics backend, brands can gain critical insights into the performance of their content and optimize their experiences in real-time.
"We are thrilled to join Pinterest's active community of creators and curators. Pinterest's mission of driving inspiration as the world's visual discovery engine aligns well with our mission of unlocking creativity and helping brands create better digital experiences," said Simon Berg, CEO, Ceros. "Our standing as a Pinterest Creative Partner is a testament to the fact retailers and consumers alike are looking for more engaging experiences online. We look forward to delivering on that as part of the Pinterest Partner program."
About Ceros
Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at Ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.
