STAMFORD, Conn., Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CertaScan (http://www.certascantek.com), an innovative newborn biometric identification system used by hospitals, has now digitally scanned the feet of over 500,000 newborns, providing them with added safety and security. CertaScan has been installed in over 125 hospitals nationwide.
The proprietary system allows hospitals to digitally capture high resolution newborn footprints which can be used for precise identification in situations including abductions, natural disasters (like hurricanes, flooding and wildfires), hospital evacuations and potential baby switches. The momentum to install CertaScan is growing quickly as infant security and identification remains a top priority for moms, hospitals and communities.
In addition to digitally scanning the feet of babies, the system also takes security photos, a critical component of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC's) Infant Security Guidelines. Furthermore, the system captures mom's index fingerprints thereby linking a biometric of mom to that of her baby. No other system available to hospitals today provides these benefits.
The system is entirely safe for use on babies and provides outstanding footprint quality. Nurses prefer the system because it's easy to use, seamless to adopt and replaces time-consuming and often-messy inks or special paper processes that offer no identification benefits and often fade over time.
Mom is thoroughly engaged in the process. She receives a newborn footprint certificate in the hospital and when she returns home, she can download a copy of her baby's footprint and enhance the certificate with different colors, fonts and borders. These benefits are provided free to moms – compliments of the hospital.
The 125+ hospitals that have installed CertaScan have received a significantly favorable response from their communities for leading the way in infant security innovation.
All of the CertaScan benefits are provided to hospitals on a fee-per-birth basis with no upfront costs.
CertaScan has also recently installed its system overseas and is expecting continued growth from strong international demand for infant safety and security.
