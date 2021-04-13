SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The course is included for free with the purchase of any forklift or aerial lift certification program through the CertifyMe.net family of training & compliance sites, including:
CertifyMe.net announced the free COVID-19 safety course as vaccinations continue to roll out across the country. Despite the effort to immunize millions of people, including essential supply chain employees like forklift drivers and aerial work platform (AWP) operators, new COVID-19 variants are on the rise and some states are struggling with a surge of new cases.
"Employer COVID-19 safety protocols are more important than ever, even including the opening phase of the current pandemic," said Tom Wilkerson, CEO of CertifyMe.net. "We're committed to total safety for industrial equipment operation, and that includes protecting employees – the heart of the supply chain – from COVID-19."
Supply chain personnel receive less publicity than healthcare workers in regards to working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, but CertifyMe.net is bringing attention to employees like forklift operators & AWP drivers in warehouses, distribution centers and other fulfillment facilities.
"Our limited time offer, available with any purchase of forklift or aerial lift training, is intended to get essential supply chain workers the knowledge and resources necessary to remain healthy on the job," said Mr. Wilkerson. "Now is not the time to relax COVID-19 safety policies practices."
To access the free COVID-19 safety course, navigate to your company's members area once your purchase is complete.
What: Free COVID-19 Safety Training Course
Where: CertifyMe.net, ForkliftCertification.com,
CertifyMeOnline.net, AerialLiftCertifcation.com, MEWPCertification.com
Cost: Free
Details: This limited time FREE course is included with the purchase of any forklift or aerial lift training & certification course at the sites listed above.
About the Author
CertifyMe.net is one of the training companies founded and run by CEO Tom Wilkerson. Mr. Wilkerson's umbrella of OSHA compliant training firms includes CertifyMe.net, ForkliftCertification.com, CertifyMeOnline.net, AerialLiftCertifcation.com, MEWPCertification.com. CertifyMe.net, the flagship website of Mr. Wilkerson's training program, combines classroom instruction with onsite employer evaluations to ensure 100% OSHA compliance. CertifyMe.net is ideal for foremen, safety supervisors, forklift drivers and everyone else involved with the operation of powered industrial trucks. To learn more about CertifyMe.net, call their OSHA compliance and training experts at 1-888-699-4800, or click here to review their course catalog.
